There will be a new coaching staff in the Derby Twins dugout this summer.
Tom Campa, who split time as coach at Goddard and Eisenhower High School (2001-15), was hired this winter to lead the Twins. Derby High School assistant Kyle Flax will take over as one of his assistants, while Mill Valley High School assistant Mike Albin will serve as pitching coach.
Campa recently returned to Eisenhower after coaching in Missouri. He is serving as an assistant under Mike Warren, who was lead assistant with the Twins for the last two years. He asked Campa if he’d be interested in doing it and he forwarded his information to Derby general manager Jeff Wells.
He has previously coached collegiately as an assistant at Allen County Community College, but found his home in high school baseball. He also spent two years as a Wichita North assistant before going to Goddard.
Now, he’ll get to live part of his dream and work with collegiate players.
“I’ve known [former Twins and Derby High School head coach] Bill Shaw for a long time,” Campa said. “… There are a lot of people at the collegiate level that I’ve become very familiar with. We also had a lot of players sign to play [at the next level] while I was at Goddard and Eisenhower, so I’ve coached a lot of high-caliber kids.”
Roster composition is largely done by Wells (not public at this time), but Campa spoke highly of the quality of players that are coming to Derby this summer.
“The talent pool from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and other parts of our country is really neat to see,” he said. “It’s going to be a great experience.”
Collectively, Campa spoke highly of what he feels he, Albin and Flax can bring to the Twins’ summer.
“The guys that we have as coaches have worked with a lot of high-caliber players,” Campa said. “When you can get quality coaches who want to provide their knowledge to the players but also grow in their coaching, those are the type of people you want to surround yourself with.”
Campa said he plans to work closely in the coming weeks and months with the incoming Twins roster. One of the biggest elements to a summer coaching staff is understanding the plans the players have to compete at their respective colleges.
“We want to make sure we don’t overstep our bounds,” he said. “They’re going to return to their schools, so we need to know what their coaches are pursuing. We want to know our players and make sure they buy into what we want them to do, understand their role and why they are here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.