Lansang

Maliyah Lansang scored four points in the 80-9 win over Lawrence Free State in the sub-state semifinal on March 1. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

The calendar might have turned to March, the month of Cinderella stories on the hardwood, but the clock struck midnight for No. 16 Lawrence Free State in the opening quarter in an 80-9 win by the top seed in the west region of Class 6A, Derby in the sub-state semifinal on March 1.

It was business as usual for Derby (19-2), who carried a nine-game winning streak into the postseason, winning by an average of 32.7 points per game within the aforementioned streak.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.