The calendar might have turned to March, the month of Cinderella stories on the hardwood, but the clock struck midnight for No. 16 Lawrence Free State in the opening quarter in an 80-9 win by the top seed in the west region of Class 6A, Derby in the sub-state semifinal on March 1.
It was business as usual for Derby (19-2), who carried a nine-game winning streak into the postseason, winning by an average of 32.7 points per game within the aforementioned streak.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an early lead with a 19-2 run in the first quarter and never relented in the win.
“We just wanted to make sure we came out and kept the same intensity as we do every night, no matter who we are playing,” Addy Brown said. “I think we did a good job of that in this game.”
Brown led the Panthers with a 21-point game, while Destiny Smith tallied 14 points. All 12 Lady Panthers to enter the game recorded a point or an assist in the ballgame. Avery Kelley also scored a career-high nine points.
“It was really fun to be able to contribute like that,” Kelley said. “I really didn't know I had that many points until after the game.”
The Lady Firebirds struggled against Derby’s full-court pressure leading to easy Lady Panther scoring opportunities. In the second quarter, the Lady Firebirds were getting shots in the paint but couldn’t capitalize.
Sydney Hulcher was the leading scorer for Free State with a late three in the final quarter. It was a tough season for the young Lady Firebirds squad, with only two seniors and three juniors listed on the roster. The team went 0-21 on the year.
Derby will be looking to carry some momentum from its opening round game into the rest of the season and got to see every player on the postseason roster get minutes.
“Nobody really had a bad night for us,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We got to really see our depth late in the season. Now we know that we have a lot of pieces that we might need as we advance in the tournament.”
The Lady Panthers will host the winner of #8 Wichita Heights and #9 Wichita East on March 4. Derby has reached the state tournament in the last seven seasons and is seeking its first state title since 2018. Derby was the runner-up in Class 6A in 2022.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 2 0 4 3 — 9
LADY FIREBIRDS: Hulcher, 3; Jeffries, 2; Spencer, 2; Richardson, 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 21; D. Smith, 14; Kelley, 9; J. Wilson, 7; Ky. Demel, 7; M. Smith, 4; Rickords, 4; Carpenter, 4; Lansang, 4; Ka. Demel, 4; N. Wilson, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
