Burns retires after 28 years of coaching

Dennis Burns (right) has been involved in coaching for 28 years and announced his retirement in January of 2023. Burns was involved with Derby tennis since 2008.

 COURTESY

Dennis Burns came out of high school knowing he wanted to coach. Tennis might not have been on a young Burns’ radar at the time, but he slowly learned to love the sport. Since 2008, he has motivated Derby athletes to carry on a passion for tennis. After totaling 28 years of coaching, Burns retired from Derby High School to begin a new journey as a private client advisor at a bank in Garden City.

Burns said that he originally wanted to coach wrestling and baseball, but plans changed when he was a freshly minted college graduate. He was provided the opportunity to be a coach in wrestling, football and track. However, he had to step away from the field and went back into the classroom as he had an opportunity to get his law degree. As he continued in his new venture practicing law, he still had the passion to get back out and coach.

