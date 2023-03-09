Burns retires after 28 years of coaching

Dennis Burns came out of high school knowing he wanted to coach. Tennis might not have been on a young Burns’ radar at the time, but he slowly learned to love the sport. Since 2008, he has motivated Derby athletes to carry on a passion for tennis. After totaling 28 years of coaching, Burns retired from Derby High School to begin a new journey as a private client advisor at a bank in Garden City.
Burns said that he originally wanted to coach wrestling and baseball, but plans changed when he was a freshly minted college graduate. He was provided the opportunity to be a coach in wrestling, football and track. However, he had to step away from the field and went back into the classroom as he had an opportunity to get his law degree. As he continued in his new venture practicing law, he still had the passion to get back out and coach.
After a few years, Burns got back into coaching, this time taking a hold of girls basketball and tennis. Burns really fell in love with the game of tennis when he joined the coaching staff of now three-time state champion head coach Chris Bellar at Conway Springs.
“Bellar was patient with me, and I really started to fall back in love with coaching in my time at Conway Springs,” Burns said. “He helped me fall in love with tennis. I was able to get better at coaching and playing the game just through practice with our talented teams.”
Burns was a part of the coaching staff of a Conway Springs team that was back-to-back Class 1A-3A state champions in 2004-05.
Throughout his coaching career, Burns set a mission to always help his athletes gain an appreciation for the sport and improve throughout the season. That drive never wavered when he came to Derby High School in 2008.
“This is the bottom line,” Burns said. "I love tennis, and I want my players to learn to love the sport. I want them to enjoy the moment when they are out there, but also push them to want to strive to get better.”
From seeing a roster full of first-year tennis players grow immensely in just a month of practice to training multiple groups of siblings, Burns said he has had many amazing moments he will remember in his time at Derby.
Burns has even gotten to see former players that didn’t make the varsity roster still playing tennis and, in some cases, teaching their kids the same basics he taught them in high school.
Two aspects Burns said he will not miss are the late drives back from tournaments after a long day of action when everyone in the car is asleep and there is nobody to talk to, and the unpredictable Kansas weather on tournament days.
The biggest thing Burns said he would miss is seeing the players grow throughout the year to the point where they built confidence in themselves. What he has seen is that most of the time, the most significant growth comes after a competitive loss to a talented player.
“I will miss seeing the player develop,” Burns said. “As a coach, you see it, but the player doesn’t see until they see their hard work pay off in a match. When they compete with a high-caliber player that they wouldn’t have been able to compete with earlier in the year, they start to dive in and learn how to get better.”
David Dunn will be taking the helm of the Derby tennis program this season. Dunn was one of Burns’ first senior class at Derby High, and he went on to earn a tennis scholarship at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Burns said the young team showed a lot of improvement and is excited to see how coach Dunn will fill the varsity lineup.
“Dunn is going to do a great job as the head coach,” Burns said. “The whole team is close in their ability and will be challenging each other all season long, which is a good sign for a program. Dunn is taking over at a great time with great players.”
