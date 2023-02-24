Addy Brown scored a career-high 32 points in the 59-29 win over Maize on Feb. 24.
The Lady Panthers wrapped up an 18-2 season with an undefeated league season. Derby wrapped up the league bragging rights with a win over Hutchinson earlier in the week.
Derby opened the game in cruise control early in the ballgame as Brown scored 15 points in the opening quarter. The Lady Panthers took a 38-14 lead into the break using its typical fast-paced offense.
“We started off really good right away and took care of business from the start,” Brown said. “It was a special night for me, being senior night, and I was glad we played the way we did.”
The team shared the ball throughout the second half, and the Lady Panthers started to provide an opportunity for experience for its younger players. Kallie Rickords scored a season-high six points.
The matchup with Maize was a true reflection of the growth the Lady Panthers have made throughout the season after losing its first game to Blue Valley Northwest, where Brown was the primary source of offense in the 41-32 on Dec. 2.
“I think everybody was trying to do everything, and we need them to do their thing. We just didn’t know our roles, and it took us some time to figure it out. We have gotten better and better throughout the year and really started to build some depth.”
Derby sealed up the top spot in the Class 6A west region standings and are guaranteed to host its opening round game on March 1, with the possibility of hosting the sub-state title game on March. 4.
EAGLES: Salsbury, 11; Brownell, 9; Smith, 4; Pierce, 2; Samek, 2; Djurovic, 1
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 32; D. Smith, 8; Rickords, 6; Wilson, 5; Kelley, 3; Carpenter, 2; Ka. Demel, 2; M. Smith, 1
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented