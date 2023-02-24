brown

Addy Brown scored a career-high 32 points in the 59-29 win over Maize on Feb. 24

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Addy Brown scored a career-high 32 points in the 59-29 win over Maize on Feb. 24.

The Lady Panthers wrapped up an 18-2 season with an undefeated league season. Derby wrapped up the league bragging rights with a win over Hutchinson earlier in the week.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.