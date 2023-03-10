A 14-0 run by Blue Valley North hampered the Lady Panthers in a 50-42 loss to the Mustangs in the Class 6A state semifinal on March 10.
Addy Brown led the comeback attempt for Derby with a 24-point night, but the rest of the team couldn’t find much momentum early. The team shot 18 percent from the floor in the opening quarter.
“My team needed me to make shots, especially in that second half,” Brown said. “I was confident in my shot. But, unfortunately, we came up short.”
The Mustangs had three players in double-figures on the night, led by Aubrey Shaw with 14 points. Nyla Hale and Jaliya Davis each scored 12 points.
Blue Valley North took a 24-15 lead at the break as the Panthers struggled to find the answer to the Mustang offense. Brown was limited to eight points in the opening half as the team went 6 for 20 from the floor and was outrebounded 21-10.
“We had chances throughout that 14-0 run, but we just missed shots,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “Brow was trying to get open but was getting swarmed, and we got away from what made us great.”
Derby came out of the halftime break on a mission led by Brown. The Lady Panthers used an 8-0 run 32-30 with 1:31 left in the third quarter, but the Mustangs killed any momentum with a bucket at the buzzer to hold a 34-30 lead to start the final eight minutes.
“We would get back into the game and then would turn the ball over,” Harrison said. “We just need to be tougher.”
Brown pulled the Lady Panthers to its closest opportunity of the night with a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter to make it 34-33. Blue Valley North kept its composure and sealed the win with a dominant defense in the paint.
Blue Valley North found the most success in the paint with 36 points compared to the 18 points by the Lady Panthers.
“We need to defend the paint; that is home,” Harrison said. “We just were taking one step forward and two steps back,”
Derby will take on Blue Valley in the third-place game on March 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
BV NORTH 10 14 10 16 — 50
MUSTANGS: Shaw, 14; Hale, 12; J. Davis, 12; Parks, 8; T. Davis, 4.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 24; D. Smith, 5; Rickords, 4; Carpenter, 4; Demel, 3 Wilson, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
