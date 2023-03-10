GBB

Destiny Smith, Addy Brown and Kyler Demel walk off the court following the 50-42 loss to Blue Valley North on March 10. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

A 14-0 run by Blue Valley North hampered the Lady Panthers in a 50-42 loss to the Mustangs in the Class 6A state semifinal on March 10.

Addy Brown led the comeback attempt for Derby with a 24-point night, but the rest of the team couldn’t find much momentum early. The team shot 18 percent from the floor in the opening quarter. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

