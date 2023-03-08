Derby senior Addy Brown was named the Kansas girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year on March 8. Brown was the lone senior on the Lady Panther roster and helped lead Derby to an 18-2 regular season record and a Class 6A sub-state championship title, the eighth straight sub-state crown for the Lady Panther program. Derby has 23 all-time appearances in the state tournament and last took the Class 6A state title in 2018.
In 22 games this season, the Iowa State commit averaged 20.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Brown was named a McDonald’s All-American and became the seventh player in Derby girls basketball history to reach the 1000 career points benchmark.
