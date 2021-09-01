Versatility is a crucial aspect of the ever-changing landscape of girls basketball. That is just what Derby High School junior Addy Brown emphasized during her busy summer full of basketball tournaments, college visits and simply improving her game.
“Coaches really look for that versatility,” Brown said. “The game is changing, and you don’t see a lot of girls playing one position. You can stand out if you can play multiple positions, so I feel like that is important.”
Brown played in 12 tournaments this summer for Team Lex Nation and competed against some of the top talent in the country. The group played up a year against the highest age level in prep basketball.
“We were playing against the best competition every tournament,” Brown said. “We are just preparing ourselves for when we are the big dogs next year.”
The Team Lex basketball organization is based in Oklahoma and mostly comprised of girls from Oklahoma and Texas, while Brown is the lone representative from Kansas.
The distance between players makes it difficult for the team to practice. Practice time was limited to walk-throughs before tournaments but, according to Brown, it did not phase the team that has been playing together for the last three years.
This summer, Brown found confidence in her defense after having success guarding top-tier assignments and strives to carry that into the upcoming season of Lady Panther basketball.
“Defense stood out to me this summer,” Brown said. “When we played some of the top teams, I was the one guarding their best player, especially if they were tall and big. So I took it upon myself to shut them down and really take pride in my defense. I felt like I did that well, and I am looking forward to carrying that over into the high school season.”
Heading into her junior year, the reigning AVCTL-I MVP has drawn a lot of attention from D-I colleges such as Kansas State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, and will likely see a huge influx of offers soon. Due to recruiting rules, after Sept. 1 of an athlete’s junior year, coaches can directly contact the athlete.
One of the biggest influences for Brown has been her sister, Kennedy Brown, who is currently at Oregon State. From conversations on improving her game to tips about the recruiting process, Kennedy has been a reliable resource for her sister.
“I talk to [Kennedy] quite a bit,” Brown said. “She is a great resource to go through because she has been through the whole process. I talk to her about things that I need to work on that she wished she would have worked on when she was in high school.”
One piece of advice Kennedy gave Addy was to be patient throughout the recruiting process.
“She told me to take my time,” Brown said. “That I will know when I know, it will feel like the right fit. That is what I am looking for, and I know I’ll find it, so I am in no rush.”
Brown has some time to explore college options before jumping into another season of Derby basketball. The ability to bounce between club and high school is an adjustment, but it will only prepare her for the jump to college.
“Getting used to playing with new people is really good,” Brown said. “Adjusting from club to high school is a little bit harder, but I am fortunate to have a really good high school team, so it is a pretty easy transition for me.”
