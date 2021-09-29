Brady Ayer left the Derby high school wrestling room a decorated champion. From 1985-88, Ayer earned four state championship trophies, including two individual titles at the 138-pound division.
Ayer found success in every sport he played for the Panthers, including an all-state selection at quarterback in his senior year. On the diamond, he earned several accolades as a centerfielder.
Coaches and teammates pushed Ayer to etch his name in the walls of the Derby wrestling room. Since moving to Derby at the age of 8, he built strong relationships that would help add to the legacy of Panther wrestling.
“It was great wrestling with guys that I had wrestled with ever since I was 8 years old,” Ayer said. “We all wrestled together growing up in the junior Derby program, and we were a tight-knit group. It was a great group to be associated with. It was the same for football and baseball too.”
Like many Derby wrestlers from that era, Ayer pointed out legendary junior league coach Tom Faust as one of the main coaches that made hard work a habit.
“Faust is the grandfather of Derby wrestling,” Ayer said. “He was a tough guy, and as young kids going through there, he got you in a mentality of working hard and being tough. That paid a tremendous amount of dividends.”
Ayer also credited coaches Joel Noel, Dewitt Phillips and Eldon Edwards as the main individuals who aided in developing the skills and mentality to dominate the high school level.
As an underclassman in 1985-86, Ayer was part of a Derby wrestling team that was amid one of the most successful periods in program history. The Panthers won state in back-to-back years in dominating fashion.
The team had some swagger about it but always put the team as the primary focus.
“Every guy on the team wanted to pulverize the guy that they were wrestling,” Ayer said. “It came from the standpoint that the team will be in a better position because of it.”
The Panthers were so dominant that the team added an extra incentive for the individual who could get the fastest pin at a meet.
“We would throw in a pot of money, and whoever pinned their guy the fastest got the pot of money at the end of the night,” Ayer said. “That was our mentality, that whoever pins their guy the fastest gets the pot. I won a lot of matches, but I just didn’t pin that many guys, so I was never a part of that pot.”
Ayer took his first individual title in his junior season, which was a milestone that he had been targeting as a kid. Defending it became the mindset in his senior year to prove that it wasn’t a fluke.
“It was something that was a goal of mine since I started wrestling,” Ayer said. “As a kid, you are always thinking about being a state champion, so my junior year, it felt like something I had been trying to do my entire life. It was an incredible feeling. Then it almost got a little scary because I knew that I would have to do it again the following year.”
There was no stopping Ayer from defending his title in 1988 as he went 29-0, which broke Doug Morrow’s 25-0 benchmark. The blue-collar mentality that was instilled in him by Faust propelled him to a successful season.
“I just knew that I had to work hard,” Ayer said. “I couldn’t rest on the fact that I had been a state champion the year before. It made me work harder because I knew there were going to be people coming after me, and I just knew that I had to put the work in.”
The grind to an undefeated season had its fair share of challenges, including matchups with the 5A and 4A state champions. According to Ayer, there were a few close matches, but the matchup against the 5A state champion at Arkansas City was the closest of the year.
“I think the one I remember was at the dual with Ark City against Hernandez. I won 7-6, but it was a dogfight the entire match,” Ayer said. “...That was another good accomplishment my senior year, beating both the 5A and 4A state champions.”
To cap off an illustrious year with an undefeated season was a highlight of Ayer’s career, and taking the state title his senior year was quite a relief.
“Winning in 1988 it was a big relief,” Ayer said. “I thought that I had done everything that I had set out to do, and it was a great feeling.”
Ayer credited the teammates he wrestled with as some of the key pieces that set the standard for the wresting room during his high school career.
“There are just too many guys to name,” Ayer said. “It is just the entire 1985-86 team with the older guys [who] just set the standard when they left that made me become a better wrestler and allowed me to go on and become an individual state champion.”
The entire 1985-86 team could be selected for a case for a Hall of Fame in the near future, but Ayer will be recognized on Hall of Fame night on Oct. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
