Boys swimming opened the varsity season with a team win at the Emporia meet on Dec. 1. Relay teams, swimmers and divers hit times and scores for state qualification or consideration at the first meet of the year.
The team hit the ground running with a dominant meet led by Kael Ramsey, who qualified for state in 1-meter diving with a second-place finish.
Aiden Thornburg hit state consideration in the 200- yard freestyle. The 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams already hit the state considerations which will only improve throughout the year.
Jared Hays led a group of three Panthers to finish inside the top four in the 200-yard IM with a first-place swim. Dominic Espinoza placed second and Trent Black took fourth.
Hays also took second in the 100-yard freestyle relay. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gavin Morton, Espinoza, Black and Hays placed first in the event. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kooper Weaver, Black, Morton and Thornburg placed second but still reached the state consideration time.
Derby was not led by one swimmer, and it was a true team effort in the first meet of the year. The Panthers will look to carry the momentum into the rest of the season, but head coach Jimmy Adams knows the team still needs to improve throughout the year.
“It was nice to start the season off with a win, but we were definitely not flawless,” Adams said. “We did enough to win, and we have a lot of work to do. It’s a long season, but we are trending in the right direction.”
The second squad of swimmers opened the season at Campus on Nov. 28. The team placed second overall highlighted by second-place finishes by Taite McQuaig in 1-meter diving and Brandon Beal in the 100-yard backstroke. According to coach Adams, it was a good meet to give some swimmers new to high school competition some experience to start the year. The entire team will compete on Dec. 8 at Campus.
TEAM RESULTS (Emporia Meet 12/1)
- Derby 478
- Emporia 390
- Washburn Rural 387
- Wichita Collegiate 352
- Wichita Trinity 62
- Independence 57
- The Independent School 37
- Parsons 14
EVENT RESULTS
200-yard Medley Relay
4. Derby (King, McFarren, S. Rocco, Armstrong) 2:01.50
200-yard Freestyle
3. Aiden Thronburg (1:58.75)
6. Kooper Weaver (2:11.26)
200-yard IM
1.Jared Hays (2:15.79)
2. Dominic Espinoza (2:22.13)
4. Trent Black (2:36.98)
50-yard Freestyle
3. Gavin Morton (24.45)
1-meter diving
2. Kael Ramsey (197.25)
5. Owen King (112.95)
6. Zavier Zamora (110.60)
100-yard Butterfly
4. Kooper Weaver (1:01.50)
5. Gavin Morton (1:06.47)
7. Simon Rocco (1:0.28)
100-yard Freestyle
2. Jared Hays (51.69)
7. Zach Armstrong (59.53)
500-yard Freestyle
3. Dominic Espinoza (5:51.97)
4. Rocco Simon (6:30.92)
7. Zavier Zamora (7:20.87)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Derby (Morton, Espinoza, Black, Hays) 1:40.80
4. Derby (McFarren, S. Rocco, Williams, Armstrong) 1:56.78
100-yard Backstroke
3. Aiden Thornburg (1:02.41)
6. Owen King (1:12.57)
100-yard Breaststroke
3. Ayden McFarren (1:15.66)
4. Trent Black (1:16.22)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Derby (Weaver, Black, Morton, Thornburg) 3:44.61
TEAM RESULTS (Campus Meet, 11/28)
1. Campus 372
2. Derby 180
3. Wichita North 148
4. El Dorado 110
EVENT RESULTS
200-yard Medley Relay
5. Derby (Cotterill, Beal, Beugelsdyk, Tan. McQuaig) 2:22.63
200-yard Freestyle
4. Liam Beugelsdyk (2:36.53)
5. Alex Aviles (3:00.68)
6. Jacob Inthirath (3:13.84)
50-yard Freestyle
6. Tanner McQuaig (28.60)
8. Brandon Beal (30.21)
1-meter diving
2. Taite McQuaig (140.85)
3. Corbyn Turner (132.90)
100-yard Freestyle
7. Tanner McQuaig (1:12.14)
500-yard Freestyle
3. Liam Beugelsdyk (7:22.10)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
5. Derby (Inthirath, Kreutzer, Flanders, Tan. McQuaig) 2:06.07
6. Derby (Lavin, C. McQuaig, Cotterill, Aviles) 2:18.35
100-yard Backstroke
7. Evan Cotterill (1:41.02)
8. Lucas Kreutzer (1:48.31)
100-yard Breaststroke
2. Brandon Beal (1:28.77)
7. Alex Self (2:08.72)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Derby (Flanders, C. McQuaig, Self, Kreutzer) 5:29.55
