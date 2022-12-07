swimming

Owen King placed in both 1-meter diving and the 100-yard backstroke at the Emporia Meet on Dec. 12.

Boys swimming opened the varsity season with a team win at the Emporia meet on Dec. 1. Relay teams, swimmers and divers hit times and scores for state qualification or consideration at the first meet of the year.

The team hit the ground running with a dominant meet led by Kael Ramsey, who qualified for state in 1-meter diving with a second-place finish.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.