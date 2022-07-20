7-20-22 Soccer

Collin Meyer has been one of the key leaders for the Panthers in the fall. The team spent the summer revamping its identity.

 FILE

Derby head coach Paul Burke knew an offseason scrimmage against a group of older players would be good for his team to face. Little did he know that it would nearly change the landscape of his team and set the tone for the summer.

After opening June with a productive team camp with 40-45 players, the Panthers ended the week with a scrimmage against a group of semi-pro and college players. According to Burke, Larry Inlow created a team of semi-pro and college players that faces high school teams to provide insight on where a team can improve. After the game, the high school players hear feedback from the older players.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.