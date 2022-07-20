Derby head coach Paul Burke knew an offseason scrimmage against a group of older players would be good for his team to face. Little did he know that it would nearly change the landscape of his team and set the tone for the summer.
After opening June with a productive team camp with 40-45 players, the Panthers ended the week with a scrimmage against a group of semi-pro and college players. According to Burke, Larry Inlow created a team of semi-pro and college players that faces high school teams to provide insight on where a team can improve. After the game, the high school players hear feedback from the older players.
“What they do is kind of whip you and then go around and talk to all the high school players individually and tell them what was good and bad,” Burke said. “It is great because they don’t have a pre-formed opinion of our guys. They talked to our guys and gave immediate feedback.”
It was a nice change of pace for the team, and the coaching staff saw a way to reinvent the identity of soccer for the fall, which helped the team drastically. It helped point out weaknesses and strengths that playing other high school teams in the summer might not have exposed.
“It gave us so much feedback; it changed our whole summer,” Burke said. “We were trying to do something at the start of summer, we changed it, and now we are a million times better. If we never played that game, we wouldn’t be where we are at today.”
The team has been able to build on the new identity in three summer tournaments in Wichita, Emporia and Kansas City. Burke saw a lot of growth through the games against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Carroll, Dodge City and St. Thomas Aquinas. Burke said the team played well but knows that each team, including Derby, might not always bring its potential varsity starters.
Burke didn’t set many expectations for the summer and wanted to emphasize growth over results through the tournaments.
“We don’t want them to set too many goals because we don’t want any disappointment in the summer,” Burke said. “We want to see growth, and we are trying not to put too much expectation on our guys, just trying to get better every time, and we have done that this summer.”
The coaching staff entered the summer with a “less is more” kind of approach. Burke believes that giving his players some time off keeps them excited for the fall.
“We give them free time, let them go be high school kids for a bit,” Burke said. “It is hard to demand them to be at every single thing all the time. You give them the excitement that they have seen enough to be excited where August is something they look forward to, and they don’t get burned out.”
All Burke really asks of his players is to not just show up to the summer camp, do nothing the rest of the offseason, and expect to be ready to go in August. One way the Panthers have been able to keep in shape this summer has been through player-run pickup games in the evenings.
“We do pick up soccer games in the summer,” Burke said. “What we have seen and why we started doing it is that it builds the leadership and kind of puts the ownership on them so it can be self-run when we can’t have contact with them.”
Burke wants to see his players make an effort to come to the optional training and tournaments because as players get more time with a ball at their feet, it builds the conditioning, chemistry and keeps the rust off so the team will be ready come August.
“We understand that club soccer, vacations, and work happens; we don’t get mad at them because of it,” Burke said. “We just want them around once or twice a week. If you come to enough stuff in the summer, you are going to get in shape.”
