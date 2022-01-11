Boys finish 2-1 week with late comeback bid against reigning 6A champ

Derby concluded a three-game week with a tight matchup against Blue Valley North in the 810 Varsity Showcase in Kansas City.
The Mustangs held on to a 58-55 win, but the Panthers brought the game down to the wire with a huge second-half comeback bid.
Junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown led all scorers with 31 points for the Panthers and helped Derby take the reigning Class 6A state champion to the brink.
Blue Valley North dominated the first half taking a 31-13 lead over the Panthers, as the Mustangs were able to break through the defensive pressure of Derby and find open shots.
“In the first half, we didn’t have any energy,” head coach Brett Flory said. “Blue Valley North is really good, and they are going to put you down big if you don’t come ready to play.”
Derby came out strong in the second half with a 23-point third quarter to bring the game within reach at 49-35.
“The second half, we picked up our pressure defensively and made some shots,” Flory said. “Kaeson [Fisher-Brown] was unbelievable in leading that comeback. We got all the way there but couldn’t hold on to it in the end.”
The Panthers found success inside the paint paired with solid defense to force Blue Valley North turnovers, which helped Derby make a comeback push.
It was the Fisher-Brown show in the fourth quarter as he hit three big baskets to help spark Derby in the fourth quarter.
Fisher-Brown brought the Panthers within nine with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and made it a two-point game. He eventually gave Derby a 53-52 lead with a clutch three with just over one minute remaining.
The comeback bid fell just short as the Mustangs got a bucket with under 40 seconds to play with a drive to reclaim a 54-53. The Panthers missed a layup in traffic, forcing Derby to foul with 10 seconds left, and Blue Valley North held on to secure a 58-55 win.
It was the final game of a three-game week and the second of a back-to-back stretch. The Panthers went 2-1 in the week, including a tough 62-53 road win over Maize South on Jan 7.
DERBY 5 8 22 20 55
BV NORTH 16 15 18 9 58
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 31, Clemons 11, Samè 8, Thomas 2, Parke 2.
MUSTANGS: Roane 16, Garrett 14, Bundy 12, Goldberg 8, Lee 6, Sand 5, Parks 3, DeVore 2, Lashley 2.
Derby defeats Maize South in second straight league win
A 20-point second quarter proved to be vital for Derby in the 62-53 road win over Maize South on Jan 7.
Kaeson Fisher-Brown led the Panthers with a 19-point night and hit some crucial threes late in the game. He got a lot of help from his teammates with a 12-point night from senior Deshawne Titus, 10 points from Jasiah Shields and eight from senior Jameer Clemons.
After the Panthers trailed 17-12 in the opening quarter, Derby dominated the second half, outscoring the Mavericks 20-8 to hold a 32-25 lead at the break.
Maize South continued to threaten to take the lead, but the Panthers were able to fight for defensive rebounds and hit crucial shots down the stretch.
“That was a great win against a team that I feel like is going to be a 5A state team,” Flory said. “They are very talented, well-coached and it was a great confidence builder for our guys. Anytime you go on the road in the league and beat a good team like that, that is a great night.”
Fisher-Brown helped propel the Panthers late in the fourth and hit a pair of clutch threes to give Derby a late push and seal a second consecutive league win.
DERBY 12 20 16 14 62
MAIZE S. 17 8 17 11 53
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 19, Titus 12, Shields 10, Clemons 8, Thomas 7, Samè, Parke 2
MAIZE SOUTH: Scores not available
Derby gets first league win of the season over Salina South
Panther basketball earned its first league win of the season with a 57-37 win over Salina South on Jan. 4.
Jameer Clemons led the Panthers with 16 points as Derby used a lot of defensive pressure to force split decision passes that led to easy buckets.
After a tight first half where Derby held a 23-21 lead, the Panther defensive pressure ramped up and slowed down the Cougars. Getting back to its defensive identity has been something the coaching staff has been itching to see.
“That has been what we have hung our hat on for a long time,” Brett Flory said. “We haven’t gotten as much of that as we need to this year, but we were able to push the tempo in the second half, so it was a pretty good defensive performance.”
Derby controlled the second half as the Cougars were held to only 16 points. According to Flory, the enthusiasm from the players and some slight adjustments in the second half helped Derby create some distance.
S. SOUTH 13 8 5 11 37
DERBY 15 8 16 18 57
COUGARS: McDonald 16, Purucker 14, Sajdak 2, Howard 2, Sanae 2
PANTHERS: Clemons 16, Fisher-Brown 11, Shields 8, Parke 5, Metzger 5, Samè 4, Nikolov 4, Chadwick 2, Brown 2
