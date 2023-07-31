Reaching the Class 6A State Tournament in 2023 was fuel for the spring and summer for Derby boys basketball. The team developed confidence and took some momentum into the offseason. The Panthers took bragging rights at the Friends University team camp (June 27-29) for the second year in a row and built depth before turning players loose for club ball in July.
“We really had a great summer, and it might be one of the best ones that I can remember,” head coach Brett Flory said. “We got several games across our varsity, JV and freshmen programs in the summer league. We did really well and saw a lot of progress.”
Varsity depth was the biggest question for Flory at the start of the summer after losing four seniors. The Panthers returned four consistent players in Dallas Metzger, Kaden Franklin, Mason Anderson and Jack Ulwelling. Braden Smith got some varsity experience but rounded out the players who brought in varsity time from last season. Coach Flory said he saw several players make significant strides in June.
“I knew we had four guys who played a lot of minutes, and Braden Smith had played a little bit, but beyond that, I was concerned about our depth,” Flory said. But throughout the course of the summer, we had four or five guys step forward in a big way and improve a ton. When we hit the Friends University team camp, we were playing 10 guys with a lot of confidence. The development of depth in the program, particularly in the varsity in the summer, was really huge.”
The determination to continue postseason success has been a driving factor for the offseason workouts, and that winning culture doesn’t end with the varsity squad. Flory said there is a unified goal to get better every day to be ready for the season.
“Anytime you have success, it is intoxicating, and you want more of it. I think the four guys that played a lot in the state tournament last year want to get back there and have a chance to get to that last game,” Flory said. “A lot of the kids that were along for the ride last year or JV kids saw it and want to be a part of that success as well. That was a motivating factor throughout the spring and summer for us.”
In July, the players jump right into club basketball to develop individual skills in a more competitive environment. It has also helped players pick up recruiting traction.
Hitting the weights has also been a big emphasis for the offseason, and Flory said that nearly 30 players have been consistently hitting the gym for workouts.
“The weight room has been a huge point of emphasis since we got back from spring break,” Flory said. “Just getting in the weight room four days a week, and it is making a difference there. The other three teams in the final four at state were taller than us. Obviously, you can’t do a lot about that. But we have tried to close that physicality gap, and the kids have done a really good job with that.”
The biggest in-game improvement for the Panthers this summer has been on the defensive end. Using the increased physical play and depth, Derby showed signs of becoming an aggressive press defense. During the Friends University team camp tournament, the Panthers held talented teams at bay, going 7-0 with the closest game being a 16-point lead. Derby is looking to carry that defensive mindset into the season.
“By the end of June, we looked like we had the ability to be a good pressing team,” Flory said. “We play the same style in the summer that we do in the season, and with the depths that we developed on the bench, there is a chance that our pressure will be as good as it has ever been.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
