Derby bb summer

The Panthers went 7-0 at the Friends University team camp tournament and saw several players step up in the summer. Pictured left to right, front row: Dallas Metzger. Middle Row: Coach Chad Dunn, Braden Smith, Mason

Anderson, Jack Ulwelling, Kaden Franklin, Cayden Titus, Gavin Houston, Mason Bui, coach Mason Turner. Back row: Coach Brett Flory, coach Matt Garvey, Channing Marshall and Kohen Kotas.

 COURTESY/BRETT FLORY

Reaching the Class 6A State Tournament in 2023 was fuel for the spring and summer for Derby boys basketball. The team developed confidence and took some momentum into the offseason. The Panthers took bragging rights at the Friends University team camp (June 27-29) for the second year in a row and built depth before turning players loose for club ball in July.

“We really had a great summer, and it might be one of the best ones that I can remember,” head coach Brett Flory said. “We got several games across our varsity, JV and freshmen programs in the summer league. We did really well and saw a lot of progress.”

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0