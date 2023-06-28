Competition drove Laura (Burke) Bowersox throughout her career. It spurred her to be better every day and work hard. That effort paid off for Bowersox in a state title and a piece of the record books. Bowersox holds the sixth fastest 5K time in Derby girls cross country history (19:47) and was an integral piece of the 2008 state championship team.
She thrived on the course and the track for the Panthers thanks to her competitive nature. In her Derby career, she quickly saw that running was her passion and she had a knack for it. Bowersox said she had great coaches to help her develop along the way and played a big part in that process.
“We had some great coaches at Derby that had great workouts that pushed me as a runner,” Bowersox said. “Without their coaching, I wouldn’t have been where I was. Cross country is definitely a sport where coaching is an important part. Yes, as an athlete you have to push yourself and do the work, but having the workouts to make you better and become faster is in the coaching.”
As a freshman, Bowersox reached state individually and the team quickly built some momentum, making state as a team the next two years. In 2008, the Lady Panthers had a solid lineup, but Bowersox was determined to keep the top spot in front of a pair of standout freshmen.
Emily Hornbeck and Amber (Green) Chapman stepped onto the scene for Panther cross country. The two hold 5K records for the Lady Panthers, and Chapman is an assistant for both cross country and track. Bowersox was determined to outwork the freshmen and prove she was still at the top. The team pushed each other to be better every practice and meet.
“We had two outstanding freshmen coming in, and I was determined to not let them be better than me,” Bowersox said. “They were very talented and both went on to have great careers at Derby. They pushed me to be better, and we all got better together.”
The Lady Panther lineup was good, but not expected to do much at the start of the season. The team built some momentum in the postseason but put Derby on the map at state. Bowersox placed 10th at state – just a second in front of Hornbeck and three seconds ahead of Chapman.
“League and regionals were a standout memory in 2008, but it boils down to state,” Bowersox said. “We were not expected to win or even compete with other schools, but we all felt like we ran well and were happy, then they told us we had won state. We didn’t believe it; all of us were shocked and cele- brated. It was a lot of fun.”
Bowersox went on to run track and cross country at Wichita State and enjoyed her time as a Shocker.
Cross country taught Bowersox several life lessons in her career. From the determination of waking up at 6 a.m. to run to simply being an encouraging teammate, there were many different aspects that helped her develop as a person.
“I learned hard work and dedication and how to be a good teammate,” Bowersox said. “Cross country is not one of those sports where you can go run one day a week and be successful. You have to get out there and work every single day, and that takes a lot of mental toughness. You also have to be a good teammate. A lot of times people think running is very individual and it is
to an extent, but it is a team sport, you depend on each other. Those are the biggest things I took away from it.”
