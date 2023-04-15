In the first few practices of Kirsten Bourgeois’ freshman season, the coaching staff saw a talented player budding, yet the confidence needed to show. Bourgeois was named to the junior varsity squad but never got a chance to work her way up the lineup because the spring season was canceled.
When Bourgeois stepped on the field her sophomore season, head coach Paul Burke saw a more confident player in the midfield who could provide a consistent boost for the team.
“You could tell in [Bourgeois’] sophomore year that she grew up a little bit more, and it started to click,” Burke said. “She could always do it skill-wise; it was about taking that next step of confidence. She trusted that she was good enough to make plays consistently.”
In her first year of varsity soccer in 2021, Bourgeois earned an all-AVCTL honorable mention selection and grew into a key player for Derby. After a junior season where Bourgeois netted seven goals with five assists, she was again named an all-league honorable mention selection and became a key leader for the team.
As a senior, the expectations have continued to grow, but Bourgeois has risen to the challenge in an increased leadership role.
“Not all players respond right away from the change of being a role player to the expectation of being a leader, goal scorer, or someone who is going to create opportunities,” Burke said. “But she has done well taking on the expectations we have given her.”
Bourgeois has been playing soccer ever since she can remember and jumped into club soccer early in her career. She said she has always been in the midfield but slowly developed a keen eye for creating goal-scoring opportunities as she got older.
“I didn’t necessarily feel like I had the ability to create [goal-scoring opportunities] when I was younger,” Bourgeois said. “But as I have gotten older and played on different teams, that has been something they look for out of me."
As an attacking midfielder for Derby, Bourgeois is a vital piece of the heart of the field for the young Panther side. Through nine games this season, she has seven goals and four assists.
Vocal leadership has been one of the biggest aspects of her game that she has embraced, but it took her some time to step into that role.
“I am in the midfield, so I can see a lot of things,” Bourgeois said. “I enjoy being able to talk and help my teammates get them out of their heads and not lose confidence. That is something that I have had to grow into a lot over the years.”
The center midfield, consisting of Bourgeois, senior CiCi Tover and sophomore Mackenzie Cunningham, is a key unit for the Panthers. All three bring in a strong sense of soccer IQ to help control the pace of the game. The trio is in their second season playing together, so they have developed good chemistry for the team.
“I feel like we all communicate very well in the midfield,” Bourgeois said. “We all have a good knowledge of the game, so we play really well together.”
Bourgeois said that Tover has helped her develop her leadership, and the two push each other to be better at leading a team with four freshmen in the starting lineup.
The Panthers have started to find a rhythm playing as a team heading into the heart of the league schedule. Bourgeois said she wants to remain a consistent leader for the team and help the underclassman keep their confidence heading into competitive league matches and the post season.
“As far as goals for this season, I just want to keep being a leader to look up to,” Bourgeois said. “We have a lot of freshmen, so being someone that they can look to or talk to when they are in their own head will be beneficial for us. We have a lot of talent on the team but [we] are still gaining some experience.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
