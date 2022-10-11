Boothe

Lauren Boothe, left, started the season as a defensive specialist but has moved into the setter position after a key injury. Boothe has plenty of experience at the position because it is her regular role on her club team.

Senior Lauren Boothe has always been a versatile volleyball player and can fill several roles on the court when called upon. After a key injury, Boothe is stepping up into a more natural role for Derby.

Boothe played the full rotation for her club team, but the setter role was her most natural position. She played the role for her club team and at Wichita Southeast, but she was shifted to a defensive specialist when she transferred to Derby for her junior year because of a formation change at the start of the season.

