Senior Lauren Boothe has always been a versatile volleyball player and can fill several roles on the court when called upon. After a key injury, Boothe is stepping up into a more natural role for Derby.
Boothe played the full rotation for her club team, but the setter role was her most natural position. She played the role for her club team and at Wichita Southeast, but she was shifted to a defensive specialist when she transferred to Derby for her junior year because of a formation change at the start of the season.
Moving to the back row was not the ideal situation for Boothe, but she embraced it and worked hard to help the team. Boothe said the biggest adjustment was the mental aspect.
“You don’t get the ball as much on the back row, so I get in my head a lot,” Boothe said. “One mistake would throw off my whole mindset. When I am the setter, it is different because I’m much more involved and just have a little more confidence in myself.”
As the 2021 season went on, the starting back row of Boothe, defensive specialist Madi Grady and libero Addy Foster started to build solid chemistry together. The Panthers thought they were set heading into this season with the returning players and the team was settling into their roles when a key injury forced a big change.
Starting setter Sydney Henning’s season came to a sudden halt after tearing her ACL at practice in late September. The Panthers had to adjust quickly and called up a pair of JV setters to fill the role.
Derby tested different formations to have two setters on the court, but the faster tempo of varsity volleyball showed head coach Shelby Kraus needed to rotate Boothe into the setter role to keep the regular formation.
Kraus moved Boothe to the setter spot, which has started to work for the
Panthers and has kept the chemistry of the varsity team.
“Lauren is used to the tempo of the game and has the chemistry because she has been playing on the back row,” Kraus said. “Chemistry is just a huge thing in volleyball, and the varsity games are just a faster tempo than JV, so she was used to the tempo and knows the plays. It worked out to our advantage to have her available.”
Boothe said that the setter position is what she enjoys the most and has been playing all through the rotation. That back row experience last year is helping her become a leader on the team and her versatility has allowed Derby to keep the varsity chemistry intact.
“It is really important to be versatile,” Boothe said. “Just knowing all the positions on the court makes it easier for coaches to pick and play
and having a more open mindset with everything allows you to get more playing time.”
As a senior, Boothe is tabbed with a lot of leadership responsibilities, but she has gained more as the setter. Boothe said she has to call plays and work hard to communicate with her teammates.
Derby went 2-4 in its home tournament on Oct. 8 with wins over Wichita South and Wichita Southeast. It was the final home competition of the year for the Panthers. After a triangular at Maize on Oct. 11, the Panthers only have one more regular season triangular at Ark City.
Boothe has set a goal to end strong with good performances the rest of the season.
“We have started to play really well together after getting some games with an adjusted lineup,” Boothe said. “We want to make a run in the postseason; that is our goal every year.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
