Derby middle football game

Derby North quarterback Davon Morrison tries to run past a Derby Middle defender on Oct. 13.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby Middle School and Derby North Middle School faced off in the final game of the football season on Oct. 13. It is the game that brings the most excitement for many, but for the eighth-grade teams, it represents the final time that these players will be on separate sidelines.

From junior football all the way until the final game of the middle school football season, the future Panthers have been bitter rivals, fighting for bragging rights.

PHOTOS: Derby Middle and Derby North square off in annual unity game

The 8th grade football teams of Derby Middle School and Derby North Middle School faced off in the final game of the middle school season on Oct. 13. 

1 of 20

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.