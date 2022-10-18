Derby Middle School and Derby North Middle School faced off in the final game of the football season on Oct. 13. It is the game that brings the most excitement for many, but for the eighth-grade teams, it represents the final time that these players will be on separate sidelines.
From junior football all the way until the final game of the middle school football season, the future Panthers have been bitter rivals, fighting for bragging rights.
Derby junior football often splits into two or even three teams to try to get kids playing time, so when they come into the high school program, it will be the first time that the entire class will be playing together. Even as rivals, the coaches stress that the two Derby squads are still united.
“That is that mentality we want to create all the way from second grade to our high school level,” Derby head coach Brandon Clark said. “We always tell them the ‘all-star team’ starts their freshman year because it’s the first time ever that those kids get to play with every kid in their grade.”
According to the Derby High School coaching staff, the freshman class has shown it is an extremely talented group. After scouting the talent in the eighth and seventh grades, Clark is excited to see the incoming athleticism.
“It is awesome to see the future of Derby football,” Clark said. “We have a very talented freshman class, and when we combine the talent in our eighth-grade class, it will be pretty special. We have some really talented athletes in the seventh grade, so we will have size and talent coming up, which is good to have.”
The Derby football program uses the same playbook throughout all levels, so when the players get to high school, they know most of the plays. It creates a solid advantage for the freshman team because they can spend less time learning the high school playbook and more on improving.
The middle school game is a rivalry matchup for the two schools, but as soon as the final buzzer sounds, the two teams come together at midfield. The coaches tell the players that they are no longer rivals, and it is when the brotherhood of Panther football begins.
“Both teams want to win; they want the bragging rights, but they also know that at the end of the game, they become brothers. It is pretty special, and I like the way our junior football and middle school coaches just stress that it will all come together in their freshman year.”
Clark said that the teams get their fair share of tough losses in junior football because the talent is disbursed across multiple teams, but the coaches encourage the players to hang in because success is coming soon.
“We tell our kids to be patient and wait until their freshman year,” Clark said. “That is when it all comes together, and it will be fun.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
