Bill Ross always had a passion for wrestling since hitting the mat at five years old. From there, he had little doubt in his mind that if he were ever able to get into coaching the sport, he would take that opportunity. It turned into an illustrious 28-year coaching career with two Class 6A state titles with multiple individual state champions and state placers. This spring, Ross announced his retirement as the head coach of Derby wrestling.
Ross worked through the Arkansas City program and learned under legendary wrestling coach Wayne Jackson. After wrestling for two years at Dodge City Community College,
Ross finished his degree at Kansas Wesleyan University. Not long after walking across the stage, Ross got his first head coaching gig in Sabetha in 1995.
“Sabetha holds a special place in my heart,” Ross said. “They gave me my first opportunity and without them, maybe none of this would have been possible. I have nothing but love for the people and the town.”
In 2001, a position opened up closer to home in Derby, and Ross jumped at the opportunity. As a competitor for the dominant Ark City wrestling program, Ross knew of the prestigious Derby program from matchups between the Class 6A powerhouse, Derby, and the Class 5A tradition of Ark City.
“Derby was always dominant for 6A, and Ark City was the same for 5A; we always had classic matches and duals,” Ross said. “Every program has its ups and downs, but Derby has always been competitive in 6A and has a lot of tradition.”
Seeing the tradition at Derby, Ross was determined to embrace the tradition of Panther wrestling, which all started with continuing strong relationships with alums and the Derby junior program.
Throughout his Derby tenure, Ross has seen generations of wrestlers work their way up through the junior program, come back to coach, or put their little ones in the junior program. Ross brought former wrestlers onto his staff, including Kelly Heincker, who was a sophomore when Ross took over the program.
“It is nice to bring in people that wrestled for you,” Ross said. “I was able to be a part of [Heincker’s] state title runs. I have been blessed to be able to coach him, and to have him on staff with me has meant a lot to both of us.”
Seldom would you see coach Ross sitting on the sidelines during practices. He would often be found putting in the work right alongside his athletes. Growing up, Ross never wanted to be a coach that just blew the whistle. He wanted to be working alongside his athletes.
“I have always wanted to be a hands-on type of coach and workout with the athletes as much as I could,” Ross said. “I’m not trying to show them up, but it has been something I love to do. These kids work so hard, so I can’t keep up with them as much, but I enjoy being a part of the process.”
There have been several hills and valleys throughout his time in Derby. From winning two state titles in 2019 and 2023 to seeing athletes fall just short of their goals or missing out on a team title by two points, Ross has enjoyed seeing the unique personalities each team has brought every season.
“It’s hard to think of one team or moment because the journey each year is so amazing,” Ross said. “Each team takes on its own personality, which makes them so unique. Like with the 2023 team, we had so many obstacles we had to overcome, which is what made the year so special.”
Wrestling has become a family affair for Ross. Bill’s son Cooper Ross was a part of the 2019 state championship team for the Panthers and is now the head wrestling coach at Clearwater. His son-in-law Kyle Cline is the head coach at Bishop Carroll, and two of his grandsons wrestle.
“Right now, I will be supporting them as much as possible,” Ross said. “I’ll be keeping an eye on Derby, Ark City and Sabetha, too, because all hold a special place in my heart.”
Ross said he is not the type of guy who will be ‘sitting on his butt at home’ during his retirement and could find himself back on the mat if the right opportunity comes up. Regardless of his future endeavors, he has felt blessed that he was able to take his passion and make it into a career.
“I always loved wrestling and knew in early elementary that if I could ever be a coach one day, that is what I wanted to do,” Ross said. “I got to do what I wanted to do my entire life, and not many guys can say that, so I feel very blessed, and this run has been wonderful.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
