Whether it be state championships, outstanding individual accomplishments, records broken or even new careers, 2019 brought a bang to the Derby sports community.
To relive the best moments from this past calendar year, we’ve constructed a top 10 list of accomplishments from current and former Panther athletes.
— ADAM SUDERMAN’S PICKS —
1. Kennedy Brown plays in McDonald’s All-American Game & Jordan Brand Classic
The former Lady Panther forward became the first Kansas female (girls’ game came 17 years ago) to represent the state in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
2. Wrestling wins first state title since 1986
The 33-year-old monkey was taken off the Panthers’ back last February. Derby witnessed then seniors Crew Squires and Triston Wills win state championships, pushing the program to its sixth title in program history.
3. Football wins sixth state championship in school history
Derby won its fifth state title in seven years and now sits only one behind league foe Hutchinson (7) in the overall championship books. It is also one of three schools in 6A to win six or more titles, including Olathe North (8) and Lawrence (10).
4. Megan Keil earns honorable mention All-American honors at NCAA Championships
The former Derby swimmer and her teammates in the 200 free relay finished 10th at last year’s national championships. She also was a part of claiming the No. 1 time in the nation (1:27.39) in the relay on Nov. 20.
5. Triston Wills wins back-to-back state championships
Wills became the first Derby wrestler since Kelly Heincker (2002-03) to win back-to-back state titles in his weight class.
6. Volleyball reaches the state tournament for the first time since 2002
It was Derby volleyball’s first season to solely win or take a share of the league title since 2015. It was also its first season of 30 or more wins since that season. It ended a 17-year drought in qualifying for state in Salina.
7. Swimming teams sweep AVCTL-I championships
The boys (first league title since 2000) broke a nine-year run of Maize winning the league title, besting it by nearly 70 points. The girls claimed their first AVCTL-I title since 2007.
8. Derby’s rushing offense ties program best for yards per game
Led by seniors Grant Adler and Tre Washington with junior Lem Wash, the Panthers totaled over 4,000 yards of offense (316.0 per game) on the ground. It ties them with the 2015 team. They are the only two teams to average 300 yards or more since 2000. Records for football date back to 1983.
9. Hunter Igo & Isaac Keener represent Derby in Kansas Shrine Bowl
A recent rule change allowed two Derby players to be selected on the inaugural Shrine Bowl rosters. The head coach of both teams is allowed to pick two players from one school on the west and east side of the state.
10. Chloe Thrailkill, Gabby Sporleder and Taylor Kintner selected for Wichita State spirit squads
Three graduates of Derby’s cheer and dance programs traded green and white for Shocker black and gold this past summer. Thrailkill and Sporleder dance at Wichita State, while Kintner is on the cheer squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.