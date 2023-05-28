Derby baseball took fourth in the 2023 Class 6A state tournament, which was highlighted by a dominant win in the quarterfinal round.
A five-run fifth inning behind a two-hit outing by Mitchell Johnson pushed the Panthers past Topeka in a 9-0 win in the quarterfinal round on May 25.
Johnson stuck out 10 batters in 6 1/3 innings of work, shut out the Trojans with only two hits, and walked three.
Andrew Miller, Kade Sheldon and Braden Horn each had two RBIs in the game. The Panthers had 12 hits in the game, including five in the five-run fifth.
"The momentum really flipped in that fifth inning," Miller said. "We all just went up there and tried to do our part, which just carried throughout the lineup."
Derby went up 1-0 after an RBI single by Caden Riojas in the second inning, but the Panthers had chances to get more, ending the first two innings with the bases loaded.
With two on and no outs in the fifth, Miller opened the door for the Panthers, scoring two on a grounder to right. The Panthers kept the line moving to give Johnson a 6-0 lead.
"We knew it was a tough matchup with Mitchell on the mound, and as long as we could get an early lead and not make mistakes, we knew something was going to happen," head coach Todd Olmstead said. "In the fifth, we were aggressive and got things going."
Johnson struck out the side in order the next inning. It was the fastball that was working for Johnson in that outing. The curveball might not have been the most effective strikeout pitch in the ballgame, but it helped create doubt in Topeka batters' minds to set up a fastball.
A two-run ground-rule double to left field by Sheldon and an RBI single by Horn highlighted a three-run seventh inning for the Panther offense.
Derby put runners into scoring position with nine stolen bases in the ballgame; Colton Ruedy swiped three bags.
The Panthers struggled to get the game-changing hit in a 5-2 semifinal loss against Blue Valley North on May 26.
A four-run second inning gave the Mustangs an early advantage. Blue Valley North hit six singles and had a hit batter with the bases loaded in the inning.
Derby came back in the latter half of the inning with an opportunity to get on the board after two-straight singles with one out but did not capitalize. The Panthers had runners reach base in six of seven innings but only scored two, which came in the sixth.
A 3-6-3 double play halted a promising fifth inning for the Panthers in the fifth after the Panthers had a pair of walks. Rowan Foster recorded the lone RBI for Derby. The Panthers totaled nine left on base.
“The [semifinal] could have gone either way, we just didn’t get a break, and they did,” Olmstead said. “If we have one ground ball find a hole, we maybe tie the game up, but that is the part of baseball that sucks.”
Max White gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings of work with four strikeouts and two walks.
A pair of three-run innings hurt Derby in the third-place game in an 8-1 loss to Lawrence Free State. The Firebirds totaled five runs in the third and fourth innings. Three straight singles knocked in runs after a leadoff double, and one out walk put runners on. A three-run inning in the sixth sealed the game.
Derby was held to one hit until the sixth inning when Ruedy belted a triple to centerfield. Sheldon scored him on the next at-bat with a single for the lone run for the Panthers.
Ruedy was one of the best hitters for the Panthers in the back half of the season and had four hits in nine at-bats with an RBI and four stolen bases in the three state games. The junior finished the season, batting .353, which led the team.
“[Ruedy] had been our best hitter for the last month,” Olmstead said. “He has just been hitting the ball hard. He needs to be playing at the next level, and we are excited to have him back next year.”
The Panthers finished the year with a 15-10 record and a state appearance. Derby will be losing 10 seniors, but there are plenty of key players returning that made significant strides this season.
“We did not send our seniors out how we wanted, but I love those guys and wish them the best,” Olmstead said. “Now, it’s time to start getting ready for next year.”
Class 6A quarterfinal vs. Topeka (May 25)
DERBY 0 1 0 0 5 0 3 — 9 12 1
TOPEKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4
W: Johnson (DRBY)
L: Plankinton (TOP)
2B: Sheldon (DRBY); Genrich (TOP)
RBI: Miller 2, Horn 2, Sheldon 2, Riojas, Ruedy, Foster (DRBY)
Class 6A semifinal vs. BV North (May 26)
BV NORTH 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 — 5 11 3
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 5 1
W: Garrett (BVN)
L: White (DRBY)
2B: Q. Groebl, Allen (BVN)
RBI: Foster (DRBY); Goldberg, Sarna, Q. Groebl, H. Groebl, Graham (BVN)
Class 6A third-place game vs. Lawrence Free State (May 26)
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 3
FREE STATE 0 0 3 2 0 3 X — 8 7 0
W: Waggoner (LFS)
L: Halstead (DRBY)
2B: Coup, K. Graves (LFS)
3B: Ruedy (DRBY)
RBI: Sheldon (DRBY); Lester 2, B. Graves, Vigna, Coup (LFS)
