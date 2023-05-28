state baseball

Colton Ruedy went 4-for-9 with an RBI and four stolen bases in three games at the state tournament. Ruedy hit a triple in the 8-1 loss to Lawrence Free State in the third place game on May 26. 

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

Derby baseball took fourth in the 2023 Class 6A state tournament, which was highlighted by a dominant win in the quarterfinal round. 

A five-run fifth inning behind a two-hit outing by Mitchell Johnson pushed the Panthers past Topeka in a 9-0 win in the quarterfinal round on May 25. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.