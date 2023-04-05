Heading into the league meet of Elizabeth Barclay’s junior season, she knew she would have to put together her best 500-freestyle swim of the season. Not only was she trying to give her team some much- needed points, but it was also her last chance to hit the state cut in the event in 2022.
Barclay took second in the event and officially punched her ticket to state in the 500-freestyle. That confidence has carried over into her senior season as she hit state considerations at the first meet of the 2023 season on March 25.
“This season has been great,” Barclay said. “I have exceeded my expectations personally. I am already closer to state cuts in my normal events than last year, so it is exciting.”
Barclay has been involved in competitive swimming since she was
8 years old and started her career as a mid-distance swimmer thriving in the 200-yard IM, 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. She still swims these events but was thrown into a new adventure in the 500-yard freestyle last year.
Not many swimmers are willing to sign up for a 10-lap race in the 500-freestyle, and neither did Barclay. She was put in the event by head coach Jimmy Adams last season, and after seeing her own potential in the race, she decided to embrace the challenge.
She worked with coach Danny Smith to improve her pace to cut time and
spent the offseason with Wichita Swim Club, aiming to improve in the event. Barclay even started reaching the sub-six minute mark in the event, a key benchmark in high school swimming.
“I guess I am one of the only people that wants to do (the 500-freestyle) because I started to get good at it,” Barclay said. “It has been a lot of pace training, but I have seen a lot of improvement.”
Barclay already holds a state consideration time with several meets remaining. Getting the consideration time in the opening meet was an unexpected surprise to Barclay.
“I wasn’t expecting it, but it was nice,” Barclay said. “It showed me that I have improved from last year, and I am excited to really get the season going.”
At the Wichita Heights Invitational on March 31, Barclay took sixth in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing at 5:52.06, just three seconds shy of the state cut. As a team, the Panthers took fourth at a competitive meet. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Carson Griffin, Barclay, Leah Rogers and Mia Dreiling also hit the state qualification standards, finishing fifth with a 4:06.18 swim. The Pan- thers now have reached state qualifying in all three relays.
“The girls did a great job surrounded by a lot of talented teams,” Adams said. “We changed up our normal lineup and saw a lot of girls step up in events they don’t normally swim. They really competed well against some of the best in the area.”
WICHITA HEIGHTS INVITATIONAL (March 31)
TEAM SCORES
1. BV Southwest 391
2. Winfield 282.5
3. Andover 265
4. Derby 250
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 219.5
6. Bishop Carroll 144
7. Garden City 114
7. Wichita Trinity 114
9. Wichita North 110
10. Newton 104
EVENT RESULTS
200-yard Medley Relay
5. Derby (Dreiling, McCabe, Rogers, Griffin) 2:04.01
200-yard Freestyle
6. Elizabeth Barclay 2:13.06
8. Mia Dreiling 2:14.35
200-yard IM
7. Carson Griffin 2:26.80
1-meter diving
2. Kenidi Lowmaster 194.30
5. Jojo Valles 156.90
7. Alexis Stanton 150.85
500-yard Freestyle
6. Elizabeth Barclay 5:52.06
8. Izzy McCabe 6:04.74
200-yard Freestyle Relay
8. Derby (Arbogast, Starnes, Thornburg, Blankenship) 1:54.94
100-yard Backstroke
8. Carson Griffin 1:11.14
400-yard Freestyle Relay
5. Derby (Griffin, Barclay, Rogers, Dreiling) 4:06.18
