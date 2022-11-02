Baker

Demaria’e Baker returns an interception for a touchdown in the 55-7 win over Maize South on Oct. 14.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

It is pretty obvious that opponents try to avoid kicking to senior Dylan Edwards on special teams. Many coaches don’t realize that Derby has another lethal weapon on the opposite side of Edwards. Junior Demaria’e Baker has punished teams with his speed and physicality in all of his roles on the field.

Baker holds three key roles as a defensive back, return man and edge rusher on field goals. He has made an impact in all three with two pick-sixes, two kick return touchdowns, and two blocked kicks this season.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

