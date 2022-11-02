It is pretty obvious that opponents try to avoid kicking to senior Dylan Edwards on special teams. Many coaches don’t realize that Derby has another lethal weapon on the opposite side of Edwards. Junior Demaria’e Baker has punished teams with his speed and physicality in all of his roles on the field.
Baker holds three key roles as a defensive back, return man and edge rusher on field goals. He has made an impact in all three with two pick-sixes, two kick return touchdowns, and two blocked kicks this season.
In the 49-20 win over Newton on Oct. 21, Baker moved to the edge and managed to block two field goals. He was thrown into the role just before the first block.
“The switch just happened in the Newton game after the first extra point,” Baker said. “Our usual edge rusher was hurt, so they moved me to the outside to see what I could do, and I had to step up and make a big play.”
Baker also blocked a Newton field goal just before halftime, which provided some much-needed momentum as the Panthers were trailing 20-14 at the time.
“I told our guys that until we start blocking field goals, we are not going to flip games in our favor,” head coach Brandon Clark said after the Newton game. “We moved Demaria’e to the outside, and he did a great job.”
Timing is crucial as an edge rusher on special teams. For many who hold that role have the speed to get there, but the preparation provides the extra boost to make the play.
The Derby football program takes pride in its preparation, and Baker said that players need to watch at least an hour of film if they want to be prepared for Friday nights.
It was a new role, but Baker said the coaches remind players to stay ready and focused because they might have to step up at any moment.
Baker has had to slide into a different role due to injuries in the secondary this season. He started the year as a safety but has moved to cornerback. He said he prefers safety but will do whatever he needs to do to help the team.
The former wide receiver moved to defensive back in his freshman year of high school because he liked the physicality that came with the position.
When Derby had to rearrange the secondary, Baker became a key voice to help his teammates, and his experience has been vital to helping the defensive backs late in the season.
In the return game, Baker has gotten several touches this season and has given the Panther offense some short-field situations.
Baker said he enjoys playing special teams and getting an opportunity to score a touchdown. In an attempt to keep Edwards off the field, the offense will stay on the field on fourth down and have the quarterback punt the ball.
The Panthers often gain good field position from this ploy, but Baker has taken advantage of it this season with a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown on Sept. 9 against Salina South.
Opponents make it clear that they are avoiding Edwards, but Baker knows he is capable of producing for the Panthers in a similar way.
“The coaches tell me that teams don’t want to kick the ball to Dylan because they know what he is capable of, but they don’t know what I am capable of,” Baker said. “When they kick it to me, I try to make them pay for it.”
