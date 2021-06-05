The young DHS girls soccer roster earned a number of All-League honors for the 2021 season. Highlighs included junior defender Logan Riley and senior midfielder Giselle Vielmas both making the second team in AVCTL-I. Full rosters are listed below.
AVCTL-I All-League Soccer
First Team
FORWARDS: Kyndal Ewertz, FR, Maize South; Josie Hallier, SR, Hutchinson; Giselle Nash, SO, Salina South; Haley Rogers, JR, Maize
DEFENDERS: Monique Fair, SR, Salina South; Mia Long, SR, Maize South; Alayna Runck, JR, Maize South; Kaylee Wilcox, SR, Maize
MIDFIELDERS: Gabby Chavez, SR, Campus; Madalyn Crow, SR, Salina South; Elyce Pfeifer, JR, Maize; Kaylyn Truong, JR, Maize South
GK: Karsyn Slothower, SO, Maize
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Pfeifer, Maize
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Josie Hallier, SR, Hutchinson
Second Team
FORWARDS: Mina Chapman, SR, Maize; Tyla Chavez, SO, Campus; Adriana Delgado, JR, Maize South; Anahyssa Nash, FR, Salina South
DEFENDERS: Layla Doyon, SO, Maize South; Grace Harrison, SR, Campus; Ajae Henderson, SR, Hutchinson; Logan Riley, JR, Derby
MIDFIELDERS: Brekkyn Pierce, JR, Maize; Paige Putter, SO, Maize; Giselle Vielmas, SR, Derby; Harlie Wilson, JR, Hutchinson
GK: Adison Hendershot, SO, Maize South
Honorable Mention
FORWARDS: Faith Abou-Faissal, SR, Derby; Reina Cline, SR, Maize; Bella Crowell, JR, Maize South; Logan Riley, JR, Derby; Bianka Schultz, FR, Derby
DEFENDERS: Abby Adams, JR, Maize; Corrigan Bielefield, FR, Campus; Madison Bliss, SR, Maize South; Layla Gonzalez, SR, Derby: Jade Martinez, JR, Maize; Sarah Schrage, SR, Salina South; Grace Skelton, SR, Maize South; Aketzali Solorio, SR, Newton
MIDFIELDERS: Maggie Bielefeld, JR, Campus; Kirsten Bourgeois, SO, Derby; Annette Castillo, SO, Derby; Morgan Fischer, SR, Salina South; Valeria Lara, JR, Salina South; Alexa Meyer, SR, Maize South; Sadye Patterson, JR, Hutchinson; Izzy Sandoval, FR, Newton
GK: Alissa Brown, SR, Campus; Jaydyn McLaughlin, JR, Salina South
