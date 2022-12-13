Archer Arkansas

Maryn Archer will be heading to the University of Arkansas to join the women’s basketball program early at the start of 2023. 

Not many underclassmen commit to a Division-I school, but not many are as mature as Maryn Archer was. After Archer’s freshman season, she committed to the University of Arkansas and will be starting her college career a semester ahead of schedule — forgoing her senior season at Derby.

Arkansas was one of the first schools to pursue Archer, and she was familiar with Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors. Archer said she watched videos posted by Neighbors on shooting technique to help fix her shot. She had known of him for a long time, even when he was coaching Kelsey Plum at Washington. Neighbors has helped develop talent into WNBA-caliber players, like Plum, who was the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft.

