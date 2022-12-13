Not many underclassmen commit to a Division-I school, but not many are as mature as Maryn Archer was. After Archer’s freshman season, she committed to the University of Arkansas and will be starting her college career a semester ahead of schedule — forgoing her senior season at Derby.
Arkansas was one of the first schools to pursue Archer, and she was familiar with Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors. Archer said she watched videos posted by Neighbors on shooting technique to help fix her shot. She had known of him for a long time, even when he was coaching Kelsey Plum at Washington. Neighbors has helped develop talent into WNBA-caliber players, like Plum, who was the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft.
Once Archer stepped foot on campus, it was evident that Arkansas would be her future home. She said that during the recruiting process, the entire coaching staff was genuine, transparent and showed that they wanted her in the program. Archer committed in the summer of 2020 ahead of her sophomore year.
Committing early let Archer play free on the court for both Derby and her AAU team. In the 2020-21 season, Archer was sidelined with a dislocated kneecap that required surgery, but having the commitment to Arkansas allowed her to rehab at her own pace.
“I felt a lot of pressure fall off my back when I committed,” Archer said. “I wasn’t worried about having to impress coaches. When I was going to AAU tournaments, I wasn’t phased when there were college coaches on the baselines at these events, and I was able to play free. Coming back from my injury, there was no pressure to perform as quickly; I could come back at my own pace and not worry about it.”
While sidelined with the injury, Archer developed her basketball IQ and was able to develop her game in an entirely new way. She would watch film and develop scouting reports on opponents in the high school season. When she got back onto the court, she was able to see the floor better, which helped her become a dangerous point guard for the Lady Panthers. Archer led the team in assists per game and was tied for second in Class 6A in the category in the 2021-22 season.
Shortly after the state championship loss, Archer saw an opportunity to head to Arkansas early. Archer said it was an incredibly tough decision but decided to forgo her senior season to gain collegiate experience.
“I had to sit there and really process the decision,” Archer said. “I was upset about the state loss, and I wanted to try to get it my senior season, but there was an opportunity to get started at Arkansas, both athletically and academically, which seemed like a better route for me.”
Archer will be allowed to practice with the team without burning any eligibility. She will be the scout team’s point guard, allowing her to compete with some of the best in the SEC while playing like another player, which will help develop her game.
“Other players have done this, and it has grown their game because they play like other people,” Archer said. “You get different aspects of basketball when trying to play like another player. I can incorporate things that I might haven’t thought about adding to my game.”
Archer will be heading to Fayetteville at the start of 2023, where she will join the team and begin her college classes. She said she will miss playing with the Lady Panthers, especially Iowa State commit Addy Brown.
“I am excited to develop my game,” Archer said. “I know Arkansas is the best spot for me to be, and I am excited about that and learn new things from players whom I have watched play for a while. I had pretty good relationships with people in Derby, and I will miss Addy a lot. We have had a really good relationship for a long time, but everyone supports my decision… Maybe me and Addy will compete against each other in college.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented