In 2020, COVID-19 forced unwanted flexibility across all levels of football. It caused scheduling changes that left programs scrambling for last-minute opponents.
The Brigham Young University football program saw eight regular-season games canceled, adopted the motto ‘Any Team, Time, Anywhere.’ to express the desire to play a full season. Fast-forward to 2021, and Derby football faces a similar challenge in the search for a week one opponent.
In April 2020, the Derby football program sought to try something fresh and play an out-of-state opponent. Derby signed a two-year contract to play home-and-home contests with Newcastle out of Oklahoma. It was something that hadn’t been done since the Panthers faced Blackwell (Okla.) in 1977.
As COVID-19 continued to spread and cases surged heading into the school year, the game with Newcastle was canceled, and the Panthers had to quickly schedule a contest against Mill Valley. It was a perfect storm to find that game as Mill Valley’s opening week against Garder-Edgerton was canceled.
In preparation for the 2021 season, it was discovered that Newcastle had decided to schedule a different opponent, but there is not much Derby can do about it.
“There are penalties for breaking a contract, but it is only within states,” Derby Athletic Director Russell Baldwin said. “We couldn’t force them to play the game. If it was a Kansas school, there could be consequences.”
As the calendar quickly approaches September, the race is on for finding a week one matchup for the three-time, reigning state champions. On paper, it shouldn’t be too difficult for one of the best teams in the state to find a game, but teams are hesitant to face the Panthers.
“It’s our success that is hurting us,” Baldwin said. “People have said no to us because of our recent success.”
According to Baldwin, athletic directors have shown initial interest in facing Derby but will decide not to play after looking at the past records. However, as the season draws closer, the hope is that teams will be more open to playing rather than having no game at all.
“I am hoping that when we get close to the season, it will be a question between not having a game or playing us,” Baldwin said.
The range for opponents spans multiple states far into other states, including Texas, Oklahoma, and even New Mexico. Still, the difficulty is finding a game amid the varying weeks that the season starts in each state.
“The ultimate thing is that our week one in Kansas is week two in Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado,” Baldwin said. “You are not just looking for a game, but you are looking for a game on a specific weekend.”
Panther Stadium is scheduled to be completed in late August, so it provides the option to host an opponent if needed, but Baldwin has made it clear to schools that Derby would be more than happy to travel.
As of the first week of August, there has yet to be much progress in the search for an opponent.
“Sept. 3 is our deadline,” Baldwin said. “We are going to keep looking until we can find one, but come Sept. 3 at eight in the morning, if we don’t have a game, then we don’t have a game.”
Commented