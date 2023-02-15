Every good team needs a spark off the bench. Derby has the luxury of two in junior Mason Anderson and sophomore Jack Ulwelling. The duo has provided a quick jolt to the Panther lineup all season with their efficient shooting and relentless defense.
Head coach Brett Flory saw the duo’s progress in the summer and knew they could help the team in some form heading into the season. Flory thought he had a set lineup, but circumstances before the season, like losing Brock Zerger to a season-ending ankle injury, slotted Anderson and Ulwelling into bigger roles.
“[Anderson and Ulwelling] have made unbelievable progress this year,” Flory said. “I thought we had a certain team with a certain level of depth, then suddenly we didn’t, and we needed guys to step up. Those two have certainly answered the call.”
The Panthers have been dominant this season with a 12-4 record and 6-2 in league play heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. A big piece of Derby’s success has been the team’s chemistry, which is an outcome of every player knowing their role and staying true to it.
“We are just playing well with each other as a team,” Ulwelling said. “All of us are finding out how we can contribute. I think it just goes with playing your role and being a star in that role like coach Flory always tells us to do.”
The duo have been a key source of energy off the bench this season and are usually the first players off the pine for coach Flory. Ulwelling had a solid midseason tournament in Dodge City with a pair of 14-point games.
The two have become dangerous shooters for Derby, primarily from three-point range. Each player has put in a lot of work to be prepared for big moments that could come late in the season.
“We have been getting extra shots up in the morning or after practice,” Anderson said. "Just doing whatever it takes because we know we have to hit shots at big moments, especially with these games down the stretch.”
Being listed at 6 feet, the two might not necessarily lead the team in rebounds, but the duo is fierce below the basket and can help in the rebound battle. Anderson is fourth on the team with 47 rebounds this season, while Ulwelling has pulled down 25 boards. Both players lead the team in charges taken this season, with Anderson first in that category.
“We knew that they could shoot, but it has been their defense and competitiveness and things of that nature that really have been great,” Flory said. “Both of those guys come into a game with no fear and help us in a lot of ways.”
When the two get hot, it makes Derby hard to stop and relieves some pressure off the starters. It can open up the floor and makes opponents choose what they want to stop. If an opponent wants to stop the three-ball, waiting inside the paint is the 6’6” Kaden Franklin.
“Our regular guys that draw a lot of attention, which allows Ulwelling and Anderson to have open shots, and they have been making people pay for the most part,” Flory said. “If opponents choose to try to take them away, Franklin should dominate inside the paint, so it is important to have those guys that can stretch the floor at any level.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented