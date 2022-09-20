Grady Volleyball

Senior Madi Grady has worked on locating her serve this season. Adding a dominant serve is crucial to her role as a defensive specialist.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

As a defensive specialist, senior Madi Grady might not get the biggest line on the stat sheet. Yet, the work Grady and the rest of the back row does is vital for the success of Panther volleyball.

Most of the work she does takes a lot of attentiveness, watching the play develop in front of her and communicating throughout the match. The back three have to keep an eye on where the opposing hitters are aiming and be quick on their feet to keep the rally going.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

