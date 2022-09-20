As a defensive specialist, senior Madi Grady might not get the biggest line on the stat sheet. Yet, the work Grady and the rest of the back row does is vital for the success of Panther volleyball.
Most of the work she does takes a lot of attentiveness, watching the play develop in front of her and communicating throughout the match. The back three have to keep an eye on where the opposing hitters are aiming and be quick on their feet to keep the rally going.
“It takes a ton of communication,” Grady said. “We are constantly talking, and you will never hear the court quiet.”
Listed at 5’5”, Grady knows that she won’t be seeing much action at the net. Growing up, Grady played all the way around, but as she got older, she found that passing was one of her strengths and has leaned into that, which has helped her at the varsity level.
Picking her spot when serving has been an aspect of her game that she has worked on this season. At the varsity level, it is crucial to serve to the right zone to make it difficult for the opponent, and an average serve isn’t going to cut it.
“I have grown a lot in my spot serving,” Grady said. “At the varsity level, girls are really good at serve receive, and they are going to get that perfect pass, set and kill. You have to make sure you serve in your zone. That took me until last year when I started to get the hang of that.”
The back three of Grady, senior defensive specialist Lauren Boothe and libero Addy Foster have a lot of chemistry, and the three played together for the majority of the 2021 season. The trio communicate among themselves well and have built a bond where they can encourage or correct each other.
The Panthers suffered a big loss with a knee injury to starting senior setter Sydney Henning. The Panthers have had to rearrange some positions and call up underclassmen to fill roles. Boothe has some experience at setter, so she will likely play the entire rotation. Grady said the team has come together for the common good and has adjusted well to the new lineup.
Henning is still a strong leader on the team, but on the court, Grady’s leadership will be key, and her experience can help the younger defensive specialists that are getting varsity action in the lineup adjustments.
It took a little bit of time for Grady to slide into her leadership role, and she was timid at first. She said the senior class has done a good job building good team chemistry.
“I was pretty timid at the start of the summer just adjusting to a leadership role,” Grady said. “I had the mindset that I was a junior and that there was someone ahead of me. I quickly realized that I needed to be that leader and figured out how to step into that role. The same goes for Sydney and Lauren; we all are a team.”
The Panthers have hit the midway point of the season, and heading into the Campus Triangular on Sept. 20, Derby holds a 7-9 record. Last season the Panthers played solid volleyball down the stretch, and Grady has set a goal to have a winning season. With Henning missing significant time, Derby will need to make proper adjustments quickly.
“I definitely want to have a winning season,” Grady said. “With Sydney out, we need to come together for her and ourselves and see what we
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
