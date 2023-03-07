Adversity hit Panther basketball well before the first practice of the season. The team lost a pair of key returners from last season to injury and early graduation. The coaching staff knew they would need to adjust the lineup and rely on some underclassmen talent to come off the bench and be contributors. Every player played their part to get Panther boys basketball back to the state tournament.
Derby fired out the blocks of the 2022-23 season with a five-game winning streak, including wins over Andover Central and Bishop Carroll. In the final game before winter break, the Panthers saw their streak come to an end in a 61-54 loss to Maize South on Dec. 20.
The Panthers picked up where they left off prior to the break with a 55-44 win over Campus on the road on Jan. 6 and cruised against Newton in a 58-31 win on Jan. 10.
After a nine-day break, the Panthers traveled to Dodge City for the Tournament of Champions, hoping to gain some key ground in the Class 6A West standings. The Panthers struggled as a team at the tournament, going 1-2. Derby escaped host Dodge City on night one with a 58-53 win but were handled in the next two games against Maize South and Junction City. Derby was encouraged by the play of sophomore Jack Ulwelling and junior Kaden Franklin at the tournament. Ulwelling had a pair of 14-point games, while Franklin was the team’s tournament rebound leader and earned an all-tournament team selection.
With only three days to recover, the Panthers jumped right into league play against undefeated and Dodge City Tournament of Champions winner Hutchinson on Jan. 24. The Derby upset bid behind a 22-point night by Dallas Metzger fell short as the Salthawks survived with a 55-50 win that was decided on the free throw line. Hutchinson was 21-27 at the charity stripe, while the Panthers went 6-10 from the line.
Despite the season-high three-game skid, the Panthers knew they could turn it around and make adjustments heading into a stretch against five teams below .500.
Derby adjusted their offensive scheme to involve 6’6” Franklin more often. Getting him involved early opened up other scoring opportunities. The Panthers went on a five-game winning streak that featured a 37-point night by Kaeson Fisher-Brown against Salina Central on Feb. 3.
The Mavericks once again ended a Panther winning streak with a 53-47 loss at Maize South on Feb. 17. In the loss, Franklin had one of his best games of the season with 18 points. He kept the momentum rolling to help Derby hand Hutchinson its first loss of the season with a 66-52 win over the Salthawks on Feb. 21. Franklin scored 19 points in the win with 15 points in the first half alone.
In the regular season finale at home against Maize, the Panthers shot 40 percent from the floor in a 51-48 loss on Feb. 24. Derby had a pair of chances to tie the game but could not hit the shot. This loss set the Panthers as the five seed in the Class 6A West standings.
The Panthers defeated Wichita West in the sub-state semifinal 69-52 on Feb. 28 using a key 12-0 run at the end of the first half. Ulwelling’s buzzer-beating three-pointer in the fourth overtime sealed a sub-state title for the Panthers in a 74-72 victory over Washburn Rural on March 3.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
