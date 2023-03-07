Season recap boys

Kaeson Fisher-Brown celebrates with his teammates after Derby defeated Washburn Rural 74-72 (4OT) in the sub-state championship game on March 3.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Adversity hit Panther basketball well before the first practice of the season. The team lost a pair of key returners from last season to injury and early graduation. The coaching staff knew they would need to adjust the lineup and rely on some underclassmen talent to come off the bench and be contributors. Every player played their part to get Panther boys basketball back to the state tournament.

Derby fired out the blocks of the 2022-23 season with a five-game winning streak, including wins over Andover Central and Bishop Carroll. In the final game before winter break, the Panthers saw their streak come to an end in a 61-54 loss to Maize South on Dec. 20.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.