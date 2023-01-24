Brown AAU

Two-time AVCTL-I MVP Addy Brown (24) was named a McDonald's All-American on Jan. 24. Addy's sister Kennedy also received the honor in 2019.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby senior Addy Brown was named a McDonald's All-American on Jan. 24. The Iowa State commit received the news ahead of the Lady Panthers midseason tournament in Emporia. As the lone senior for Derby, Brown is the team leader in several categories including points per game (20.2), rebounds per game (10.1), assists per game (4.0) and field goal percentage (55%). The Lady Panthers are 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in league play.

"It is really cool, this has been a huge goal for me," Brown said. "Just seeing my sister, Kennedy be able to do it and seeing some of the best players in the country do it. It has been a goal of mine for a long time and to be able to reach that goal is awesome, but I know the work is far from over because I'll be competing against the best of the best." 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.