Sept. 18 HOF story Paula Williams

Paula Williams was a member of the first girls basketball teams at Derby High School in the 1974-75 season. Williams was the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers in her two years on the team and helped lead the team to a state tournament appearance in 1976.

 FILE

Addy Brown. Amara Ehsa. Katie Hazen. Lily Waters. Kyler Demel. These are just a few of the many young women currently part of the great tradition of women’s athletics at Derby High School.

The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which provided women an equal right to athletic opportunities at institutions that receive federal funding. The legends of the past are getting overdue recognition for laying the foundation. Paula Williams was one of the first Derby athletes to fight for equality for female athletes.

Paula Williams

Paula Williams at the Derby Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony in 2018. 
Paula Williams 1976

Paula Williams, 1976
1976 girls basketball team

The 1975-76 Derby girl’s basketball team. First row (Left to Right): Coach Alana Pharis, Gigi Koch, Paula Williams, Sue Montford, Pam Olmsted. Left side of ladder (bottom to top): Joni Lewis, Cathy Lawton, Linda Lyle. Top: Kim Thompson. Right side of ladder (top to bottom): Diane Allen, Lesley Hutton, Dena Burlingame, Leann Strong. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.