Addy Brown. Amara Ehsa. Katie Hazen. Lily Waters. Kyler Demel. These are just a few of the many young women currently part of the great tradition of women’s athletics at Derby High School.
The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which provided women an equal right to athletic opportunities at institutions that receive federal funding. The legends of the past are getting overdue recognition for laying the foundation. Paula Williams was one of the first Derby athletes to fight for equality for female athletes.
An all-around athlete growing up, Williams was hit by the reality of the times when she was entering junior high. In the early 1970s, the only possibility for girls to play sports was at the community recreation center, which Williams believed was unfair, but there was little she could do about it.
Her father, Marty Williams, the mayor of Derby at the time, told young Paula that if she wanted to try to make an impact for girls’ athletics, she needed to advocate for it. Williams went around town getting signatures in support of adding girls’ programs to the district and presented it to the district’s Board of Education.
Unfortunately, it was denied by one vote. The reasoning was that the funding for girls’ sports was not in the current budget. Devastated and frustrated, Williams kept dreaming of a time when women would have the same athletic opportunities as their male counterparts. When Title IX finally came around, Williams said it was a springboard into opportunities for young women who wanted to play sports.
Even though Title IX was created in 1972, women at DHS finally got the opportunity to play tennis, gymnastics, track and golf in the spring of 1974, but in the next school year, volleyball and girls basketball were added, which was a direct result of the Title IX initiative.
Williams was a junior at Derby in the first year of the girls basketball program, and she remembers the excitement she felt as she was lacing up her sneakers for the first practice.
“I can remember that first practice because it was so exciting for everyone,” Williams said. “We didn’t have great tennis shoes, and our coach was the PE teacher, Alana Pharis. She had played basketball, so she was well-versed in the fundamentals. It was just like an extended PE class for the first couple of practices, but it was still pretty exciting.”
It was not a large varsity roster like today, and Williams said there were about eight on the team. She and classmate Pam Olmsted became the team captains. The duo helped create a positive environment, leading to a 15-3 record and the first state tournament appearance in 1975-76 – the first of 22 all-time appearances for the Lady Panther program.
Williams was the leading scorer for the second year in a row in her senior year, averaging 14 points per game. The Lady Panthers lost their first game in the tournament 53-47 to eventual Class 4A state champion Liberal, but it was a special moment for Williams and the team despite coming up short of their end goal.
“Walking onto Henry Levitt Arena, [it] seemed like I was a Roman at the Colosseum,” Williams said. “It seemed like there was no way that goal was the same height, but that was special. We worked hard to get to that game, did our best but came up short. Driving back knowing it was my last game at Derby was just a sad moment, but the sadness was always overcome by the memories I had with my teammates.”
The community rallied around the Lady Panthers from the beginning, and Williams felt the energy in the stands. Derby girls basketball gained a following as the program continued to grow.
“I have never felt so much support from the community … it was unbelievable … gives me goosebumps to this day,” Williams said. “… I just always felt so much support from the Derby fans.”
After helping make history on the court, Williams continued her legacy by becoming the first Lady Panther to receive a full-ride athletic scholarship. Williams attended Independence Community College and later moved on to Emporia State – something she had never seen done before.
“Title IX provided a way for colleges to provide scholarships for ladies in sports, so it created scholarship opportunities that didn’t exist before,” Williams said. “I was a beneficiary of that.”
In 2018, Williams was inducted into the Derby Athletic Hall of Fame. Several of her teammates returned, and they got an opportunity to reflect on how the group pioneered the way for future girls and the hard work they put into reaching state. Each of them embraced the opportunity and hold gratitude for that quintessential moment.
“We took it on with amazing gratitude and privilege, knowing that so much had to happen for us to have that opportunity,” Williams said. “Just like any evolution with society, this was one of them, and we didn’t take it for granted.”
Williams said she continues to follow the Lady Panther program and takes pride in seeing the evolution of women’s athletics at DHS. She said sports teach lessons that can transfer into almost every facet of life. As Title IX is celebrated, Williams said she was extremely grateful for it, and it was a life-changing moment for women across the country.
“I am so happy that Title IX is getting another recognition,” Williams said. “I love it that girls today don’t even hardly know of Title IX. It was a life-changing event in my life and many others. I am just so proud of the achievements of the Derby Athletic Department.”
