Derby High School Athletics announced the DHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on June 13. Stephanie (Payne) Raney, Sherrone Moore and the 2008 Girls Cross County team were the inductees elected by a committee involved with DHS athletics.
Raney (’08) was an accomplished swimmer for the Panthers and holds a piece of six school records, three individual and three as part of a relay team. Moore (’04) played football and basketball at Derby, started at the University of Oklahoma after transferring from Butler Community College and is currently the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. The 2008 cross country team is celebrating its 15th anniversary of winning the state title.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at Panther Stadium prior to kickoff between Derby and Maize South on Oct. 13.
