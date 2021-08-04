The Derby High School baseball graduating class of 2021 was special and led the Panthers to a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament. Eight players have signed to play college baseball.
On National Signing Day in April, Grant Ash (Neosho CC), Reid Liston (Neosho CC), Kade Snodgrass (Neosho CC), Coleson Syring (Butler CC), Jace Horn (Southwestern), Carson Olmstead (Southwestern) all signed letters of intent. Jace Jenkins (Pratt CC) and Cooper Reeves (Southwestern) signed to play at the next level following the season.
“It is pretty awesome knowing that you played a small role in getting them to the next level,” head baseball coach Todd Olmstead said.
Olmstead has been around the group of seniors for a long time through both the junior and high school football programs.
The passion for playing together is what made this group a special one to be around.
“They had the intangible things,” Olmstead said. “They loved playing with each other, coming to practice every day and competing together.”
The group bought into the team-first mentality that is preached in the football program and carried it onto the diamond.
“They didn’t play as an individual and really played for each other,” Olmstead said. “We preach that all the time through football, and this group was happy for each other’s successes.”
Three of the signing class will be sticking together, joining former Panther Colten Nelson at Neosho County Community College, which has made the Wichita area one of its biggest pipelines.
“Neosho has shown a lot of interest in the kids in this area,” Olmstead said. “The program sells itself, so it wasn’t like LeBron James forming a super team; it just worked out that Neosho recruited all of them.”
These colleges will be happy to have these players who know what it takes to be champions.
“They will get kids that are going to work hard, not going to be intimidated to compete for a job, and they will be getting great teammates,” Olmstead said. “They are not going to get kids that think they should get something that they haven’t earned.”
The seniors left the program better than they found it and became one of the winningest classes in Derby baseball history.
“We talk a lot about leaving a legacy,” Olmstead said. “This group raised the bar, and it is going to make it hard for the next groups, which is good; that is what you want in a program.”
The program is in good hands and will be returning several key pieces that will be seeking another shot at the state title.
Commented