Ten Derby wrestlers finished in the top four of their weight classes, aiding a championship run at the Andover Invitational.
Xavier Sisco, Cason Lindsey and Miles Wash each won their weight classes. Full results from the tournament are below.
106
Cody Woods (22-8) placed 2nd and scored 28.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Cody Woods (Derby High School) 22-8 won by fall over Noah Ronquillo (Wichita Northwest) 6-15 (Fall 0:29)
- Round 3 - Cody Woods (Derby High School) 22-8 won by fall over Patrick O`Shea (Andover High School) 11-6 (Fall 0:54)
- Quarterfinal - Cody Woods (Derby High School) 22-8 won by fall over Dalton Weber (Pratt High School) 18-17 (Fall 1:00)
- Semifinal - Cody Woods (Derby High School) 22-8 won by fall over Braden Tatum (Rose Hill High School) 20-8 (Fall 3:09)
- 1st Place Match - Ian Demoss (Maize South High School) 30-3 won by decision over Cody Woods (Derby High School) 22-8 (Dec 10-8)
113
Knowlyn Egan (13-13) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Knowlyn Egan (Derby High School) 13-13 won by fall over Daniel Thomas (Olathe Northwest High School) 10-20 (Fall 3:24)
- Round 3 - Knowlyn Egan (Derby High School) 13-13 won by fall over Trey Williams (Eisenhower) 9-12 (Fall 3:16)
- Round 4 - Devon Weber (Pratt High School) 31-1 won by fall over Knowlyn Egan (Derby High School) 13-13 (Fall 1:36)
- Round 5 - Knowlyn Egan (Derby High School) 13-13 won by major decision over Luke Rider (Wichita Heights High School) 13-15 (MD 12-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Knowlyn Egan (Derby High School) 13-13 won by decision over Brennan Cantrell (Wellington High School) 8-4 (Dec 6-3)
120
Troy Allen (10-13) placed 5th and scored 2.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Koby Tyler (Concordia High School) 20-6 won by fall over Troy Allen (Derby High School) 10-13 (Fall 1:33)
- Round 3 - Troy Allen (Derby High School) 10-13 won by decision over Lucas Baker (Pratt High School) 12-17 (Dec 3-0)
- Round 4 - LaShawn Blick (Andover High School) 22-5 won by decision over Troy Allen (Derby High School) 10-13 (Dec 6-0)
- Round 5 - Troy Allen (Derby High School) 10-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- 5th Place Match - Troy Allen (Derby High School) 10-13 won by fall over Ethan Collins (Olathe Northwest High School) 2-4 (Fall 2:17)
126
Pierce Probasco (7-7) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Caden Howard (Olathe Northwest High School) 31-0 won by tech fall over Pierce Probasco (Derby High School) 7-7 (TF-1.5 4:24 (15-0))
- Round 2 - Ty Gumeringer (Andover High School) 15-8 won by decision over Pierce Probasco (Derby High School) 7-7 (Dec 2-0)
- Round 3 - Pierce Probasco (Derby High School) 7-7 won by fall over Kaden Garvalena (Maize South High School) 14-13 (Fall 1:39)
- Consolation Bracket - Pierce Probasco (Derby High School) 7-7 won by fall over Braxton Kindel (Concordia High School) 0-6 (Fall 1:58)
- 5th Place Match - Pierce Probasco (Derby High School) 7-7 won by fall over Kaden Garvalena (Maize South High School) 14-13 (Fall 2:07)
132
Bryce Wells (19-10) placed 5th and scored 3.5 team points.
- Round 1 - Quintin Talbert (Olathe Northwest High School) 19-11 won by decision over Bryce Wells (Derby High School) 19-10 (Dec 10-9)
- Round 2 - Bryce Wells (Derby High School) 19-10 won by tech fall over Keegan Beavers (Rose Hill High School) 23-9 (TF-1.5 4:47 (16-0))
- Round 3 - Gabe Maki (Andover High School) 24-2 won by fall over Bryce Wells (Derby High School) 19-10 (Fall 1:02)
- Consolation Bracket - Bryce Wells (Derby High School) 19-10 won by fall over Toby Wahlmeier (Concordia High School) 10-18 (Fall 0:44)
- 5th Place Match - Bryce Wells (Derby High School) 19-10 won by decision over Marcelo Martinez (Wichita Northwest) 17-6 (Dec 3-1)
138
Xavier Sisco (12-3) placed 1st and scored 35.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Xavier Sisco (Derby High School) 12-3 won by fall over Brenden Alfers (Andover High School) 13-10 (Fall 2:32)
- Round 2 - Xavier Sisco (Derby High School) 12-3 won by fall over Michael Cullens (Wellington High School) 9-9 (Fall 2:57)
- Round 4 - Xavier Sisco (Derby High School) 12-3 won by fall over Brennan Evans (Rose Hill High School) 9-14 (Fall 1:27)
- Round 5 - Xavier Sisco (Derby High School) 12-3 won by fall over Carter Nguyen (Maize South High School) 16-18 (Fall 1:40)
- 1st Place Match - Xavier Sisco (Derby High School) 12-3 won by fall over Henry Boutwell (Olathe Northwest High School) 22-11 (Fall 5:37)
145
Cason Linsdey (25-4) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.
- Round 1 - Cason Linsdey (Derby High School) 25-4 won by fall over Dallen Dundas (Wichita Northwest) 6-13 (Fall 1:51)
- Round 2 - Cason Linsdey (Derby High School) 25-4 won by fall over Noah Stevens (Eisenhower) 12-13 (Fall 1:24)
- Round 3 - Cason Linsdey (Derby High School) 25-4 won by tech fall over Brock Garret (Andover High School) 4-6 (TF-1.5 3:20 (16-1))
- Championship Bracket - Cason Linsdey (Derby High School) 25-4 won by fall over Colin Green (Wellington High School) 3-7 (Fall 1:25)
- 1st Place Match - Cason Linsdey (Derby High School) 25-4 won by fall over Brayden Hestand (Olathe Northwest High School) 23-8 (Fall 3:52)
152
Miles Wash (15-4) placed 1st and scored 32.5 team points.
- Round 1 - Miles Wash (Derby High School) 15-4 won by tech fall over Nathan Smith (Olathe Northwest High School) 15-14 (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-3))
- Round 2 - Miles Wash (Derby High School) 15-4 won by fall over Nathan Brown (Concordia High School) 14-17 (Fall 3:05)
- Round 3 - Miles Wash (Derby High School) 15-4 won by fall over Cade Evans (Rose Hill High School) 7-10 (Fall 5:58)
- Round 5 - Miles Wash (Derby High School) 15-4 won by fall over Hogan Thompson (Pratt High School) 25-14 (Fall 2:57)
- 1st Place Match - Miles Wash (Derby High School) 15-4 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Britton Forsythe (Maize South High School) 21-5 (UTB 7-7)
160
Treyton Rusher (16-12) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Treyton Rusher (Derby High School) 16-12 won by fall over Jamar Martin (Wichita Northwest) 9-11 (Fall 4:34)
- Round 2 - Treyton Rusher (Derby High School) 16-12 won by fall over Ross Mills (Andover High School) 14-11 (Fall 4:56)
- Round 4 - Treyton Rusher (Derby High School) 16-12 won by decision over Noah Sharpe (Olathe Northwest High School) 13-10 (Dec 12-5)
- Round 5 - Jadin OReily (Maize South High School) 12-3 won by decision over Treyton Rusher (Derby High School) 16-12 (Dec 8-5)
- 3rd Place Match - Layton Kindel (Concordia High School) 25-9 won by decision over Treyton Rusher (Derby High School) 16-12 (Dec 6-5)
170
Jace Jenkins (13-16) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Zac Morford (Wichita Northwest) 16-8 won by fall over Jace Jenkins (Derby High School) 13-16 (Fall 5:47)
- Round 2 - Jace Jenkins (Derby High School) 13-16 won by fall over Austin Hall (Maize South High School) 14-16 (Fall 4:44)
- Round 3 - Jace Jenkins (Derby High School) 13-16 won by medical forfeit over Dakota Cook (Eisenhower) 4-16 (M. For.)
- Championship Bracket - Keyan Miller (Concordia High School) 26-8 won by decision over Jace Jenkins (Derby High School) 13-16 (Dec 6-4)
- 3rd Place Match - Zac Morford (Wichita Northwest) 16-8 won by fall over Jace Jenkins (Derby High School) 13-16 (Fall 3:55)
182
Taidon Wills (11-5) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Owen Ward (Wichita Northwest) 10-8 won by injury default over Taidon Wills (Derby High School) 11-5 (Inj. 2:35)
- Round 2 - Tommy Rogers (Rose Hill High School) 10-8 won by medical forfeit over Taidon Wills (Derby High School) 11-5 (M. For.)
- Round 3 - Iziah Cook (Pratt High School) 19-12 won by medical forfeit over Taidon Wills (Derby High School) 11-5 (M. For.)
- Consolation Bracket - Cole Rader (Eisenhower) 5-7 won by medical forfeit over Taidon Wills (Derby High School) 11-5 (M. For.)
- 7th Place Match - Owen Ward (Wichita Northwest) 10-8 won by medical forfeit over Taidon Wills (Derby High School) 11-5 (M. For.)
195
Tyler Allen (21-8) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Tyler Allen (Derby High School) 21-8 won by major decision over Hunter Huber (Pratt High School) 26-9 (MD 13-3)
- Round 2 - Tyler Allen (Derby High School) 21-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 - Tyler Allen (Derby High School) 21-8 won by fall over Robert Trost (Concordia High School) 7-13 (Fall 0:28)
- Round 5 - Kanden Young (Wellington High School) 29-0 won by decision over Tyler Allen (Derby High School) 21-8 (Dec 9-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Ashton Ngo (Andover High School) 19-7 won by medical forfeit over Tyler Allen (Derby High School) 21-8 (M. For.)
220
Blaise Wood (18-12) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Blaise Wood (Derby High School) 18-12 won by fall over Mathew Hyde (Andover High School) 0-4 (Fall 1:15)
- Round 2 - Blaise Wood (Derby High School) 18-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 - Kenny Fehrman (Wellington High School) 27-2 won by fall over Blaise Wood (Derby High School) 18-12 (Fall 2:48)
- Championship Bracket - Mason Ross (Wichita Northwest) 22-5 won by fall over Blaise Wood (Derby High School) 18-12 (Fall 0:57)
- 3rd Place Match - Blaise Wood (Derby High School) 18-12 won by decision over Shelby Giersch (Concordia High School) 14-14 (Dec 8-6)
285
Alex Hurts (7-12) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Caylen Lowery (Wichita Heights High School) 26-3 won by fall over Alex Hurts (Derby High School) 7-12 (Fall 0:54)
- Round 2 - Alex Hurts (Derby High School) 7-12 won by fall over Tanner Easley (Maize South High School) 4-5 (Fall 2:31)
- Round 3 - Alex Hurts (Derby High School) 7-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Championship Bracket - Hagen Wright (Wellington High School) 6-1 won by fall over Alex Hurts (Derby High School) 7-12 (Fall 2:59)
- 3rd Place Match - Jesus Ornelas (Pratt High School) 10-18 won by fall over Alex Hurts (Derby High School) 7-12 (Fall 3:31)