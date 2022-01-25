Following a dual loss to Newton, Derby boys wrestling returned to the mat on Jan. 22 for the Emporia Dual Tournament. The Panthers took first in the competition with a clean sweep over Bishop Carroll, Dodge City, Junction City, Wichita West and Emporia.
Cole Molloy, Braden Tatum, Tate Rusher, Troy Allen and Miles Wash all earned first place in their respective weight classes at the tournament.
The Panthers opened the tournament with a dominating 41-29 win over Bishop Carroll, which featured wins by fall by Molloy at 113, Rusher at 138 and Knowlyn Egan at 145, giving Derby a solid start. Derby continued to roll with a 51-29 win over Dodge City that featured four forfeit wins and three wins via fall by Rusher, Egan, Allen and Wash.
Molloy and Rusher recorded their third straight win by fall in the 65-18 route of Junction City. Diego Gauna earned a 19-4 win by technical fall. Allen, Kikoa Indalecio and Landon Renberger secured points for the Panthers with wins by fall. Twelve of the 18 Junction City points came off forfeits. The Panthers won eight of the 14 matches by fall and four by forfeit in a 72-12 win over Wichita West. Molloy took his fourth straight match by fall.
It was a tight dual against Emporia in the final dual of the tournament. The Panthers took the dual 37-34, backed by another strong performance. The Panthers trailed in the opening match with an Emporia win by forfeit. Molloy notched his fifth win by fall over Kyle Keosybounheuang to tie the dual early.
Tatum won by a major decision (17-6) over Isaiah Hernandez. Still, the Spartans responded with a win at 126 over Layne Sweat to tie the match. Gauna won via fall over Logan Anderson, and Rusher took points for the Panthers by forfeit.
Emporia’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul defeated Egan by a 3-2 decision to keep the Spartans within reach. Derby got free points from Allen with a win by forfeit, and a win by Xavier Hurtt on an 8-1 decision over Owen Brown nearly sealed it for the Panthers.
The Spartans took four of the last five matches with wins by Christian Trujillo, Davian White, Bobby Trujillo and Josiah Bradley, but the Panthers swiped free points with Miles Wash at 220 to give Derby the win.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Emporia
4. Dodge City
5. Wichita West
6. Junction City