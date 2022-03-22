3-23-22 AVCTL-I wreslting

Sophomore Amara Ehsa received a first-team All-AVCTL-I selection at 101 after winning the first girls state title in Derby history.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Eighteen Derby wrestlers earned AVCTL-I selections after a dominant 2021-22 season that featured two state champions and a 6A state runner-up team finish by the boys wrestling program. The girls wrestling squad had seven all-league selections, including five first-team nods led by state champion sophomore Amara Ehsa (101) and state runner-up sophomore Meya Howell (191). Sophomores Maddie Snowbarger (132), Brenda Santillion (138) and Trinity Williams also received first-team selections, while sophomore Kori Clifton and freshman Caylee Heading were named to the second team.

Junior state champion Tate Rusher (138), junior Knowlyn Egan (145) and junior Troy Allen (152) earned first-team selections for the boys. Juniors Cole Molloy (113), state runner-up Braden Tatum (120), Miles Wash (220), and sophomore Diego Gauna received second-team honors. Freshman Jayden Grijalva (106), sophomore Layne Sweat (126), sophomore Peyton Neptune (182) and senior Alexander Hurtt (285) rounded out the honors with honorable mention nods.

The Panthers will have plenty to build on next season, with 17 all-league selections returning.

ALL-AVCTL-I WRESTLING SELECTIONS

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

106 - Lucas Kaufman, FR, Newton

113 - Nick Treaster, JR, Newton

120 - Dylan Sheler, SR, Campus

120 - A.B. Stokes, JR, Newton

126 - Bailey Steinmetz, SO, Newton

132 - Keton Patterson, SR, Maize

138 - Tate Rusher, JR, Derby

145 - Kmowly Egan, JR, Derby

152 - Troy Allen, JR, Derby

160 - Jayden Ford, SO, Maize

170 - Connor Padgett, JR, Maize

182 - Ayden Flores, SO, Maize

195 - Ronan Wunsch, SO, Maize

220 - Logan Bucanan, SO, Newton

285 - Kayson Dietz, SR, Salina South

SECOND TEAM

106 - Michael Tran, FR, Maize

113 - Cole Molloy, JR, Derby

120 - Braden Tatum, JR, Derby

126 - Jase Anderson, SR, Hutchinson

132 - Josh Berlin, SO, Maize South

132 - Diego Guana, SO, Derby

138 - Colin Bybee, SR, Newton

145 - Camden Padgett, JR, Maize

152 - Carter Nguyen, SR, Maize South

160 - Britton Forsythe, SR, Maize South

170 - Spencer Steinmetz, SR, Newton

182 - Aiden Williams, SR, Campus

195 - Brandon Fletcher, SR, Salina South

220 - Miles Wash, JR, Derby

285 - Rio Gomez, JR, Newton

HONORABLE MENTION

106 - Terence Wallace, FR, Campus

106 - Jayden Grijalva, FR, Derby

113 - Cordin Barratti, SR, Maize South

113 - Braden Salsbury, FR, Maize

120 - Trevor McMurray, SO, Salina South

120 - Reece Parks, FR, Maize

126 - Layne Sweat, SO, Derby

132 - Kade Smith, FR, Hutchinson

138 - Clayon Bowers, JR, Maize

138 - Kaden Garvalena, JR, Maize South

145 - Clayton Kauffman, SR, Newton

152 - Cody Hughbanks, JR, Maize

152 - Sammy Christians, JR, Hutchinson

160 - Clayton Smith, SR, Newton

170 - Peyton Augustine, JR, Salina South

182 - Peyton Neptune, SO, Derby

195 - Dorian Hippen, JR, Hutchinson

220 - Barrett Roads, SR, Campus

285 - Alexander Hurtt, SR, Derby

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

101 - Amara Ehsa, SO, Derby

109 - Breanna Stone, SO, Salina South

115 - Annissa Robinson, SO, Maize

120 - Giulia Viliani, SR, Maize

126 - Victoria Bush, FR, Campus

132 - Maddie Snowbarger, SO, Derby

138 - Brenda Santillon, SO, Derby

143 - Jaymie Murry, JR, Newton

155 - Lyliana Negrete, SR, Newton

170 - Trinity Williams, SO, Derby

191 - Meya Howell, SO, Derby

SECOND TEAM

109 - Kori Clifton, SO, Derby

120 - Caylee Headings, FR, Derby

126 - Ninel Garcia, FR, Salina South

132 - Ashley Lawler, SO, Salina South

170 - Nevaeh Wicker, JR, Maize

191 - Mackenzie Cusick, SR, Newton

HONORABLE MENTION

109 - Natalie Puentes, SO, Campus

120 - Noelle Jandwa, SR, Campus

126 - Sarah Taticchi, SR, Newton

170 - Vanessa Edwards, FR, Newton

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. 

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.