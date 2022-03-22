Eighteen Derby wrestlers earned AVCTL-I selections after a dominant 2021-22 season that featured two state champions and a 6A state runner-up team finish by the boys wrestling program. The girls wrestling squad had seven all-league selections, including five first-team nods led by state champion sophomore Amara Ehsa (101) and state runner-up sophomore Meya Howell (191). Sophomores Maddie Snowbarger (132), Brenda Santillion (138) and Trinity Williams also received first-team selections, while sophomore Kori Clifton and freshman Caylee Heading were named to the second team.
Junior state champion Tate Rusher (138), junior Knowlyn Egan (145) and junior Troy Allen (152) earned first-team selections for the boys. Juniors Cole Molloy (113), state runner-up Braden Tatum (120), Miles Wash (220), and sophomore Diego Gauna received second-team honors. Freshman Jayden Grijalva (106), sophomore Layne Sweat (126), sophomore Peyton Neptune (182) and senior Alexander Hurtt (285) rounded out the honors with honorable mention nods.
The Panthers will have plenty to build on next season, with 17 all-league selections returning.
ALL-AVCTL-I WRESTLING SELECTIONS
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
106 - Lucas Kaufman, FR, Newton
113 - Nick Treaster, JR, Newton
120 - Dylan Sheler, SR, Campus
120 - A.B. Stokes, JR, Newton
126 - Bailey Steinmetz, SO, Newton
132 - Keton Patterson, SR, Maize
138 - Tate Rusher, JR, Derby
145 - Kmowly Egan, JR, Derby
152 - Troy Allen, JR, Derby
160 - Jayden Ford, SO, Maize
170 - Connor Padgett, JR, Maize
182 - Ayden Flores, SO, Maize
195 - Ronan Wunsch, SO, Maize
220 - Logan Bucanan, SO, Newton
285 - Kayson Dietz, SR, Salina South
SECOND TEAM
106 - Michael Tran, FR, Maize
113 - Cole Molloy, JR, Derby
120 - Braden Tatum, JR, Derby
126 - Jase Anderson, SR, Hutchinson
132 - Josh Berlin, SO, Maize South
132 - Diego Guana, SO, Derby
138 - Colin Bybee, SR, Newton
145 - Camden Padgett, JR, Maize
152 - Carter Nguyen, SR, Maize South
160 - Britton Forsythe, SR, Maize South
170 - Spencer Steinmetz, SR, Newton
182 - Aiden Williams, SR, Campus
195 - Brandon Fletcher, SR, Salina South
220 - Miles Wash, JR, Derby
285 - Rio Gomez, JR, Newton
HONORABLE MENTION
106 - Terence Wallace, FR, Campus
106 - Jayden Grijalva, FR, Derby
113 - Cordin Barratti, SR, Maize South
113 - Braden Salsbury, FR, Maize
120 - Trevor McMurray, SO, Salina South
120 - Reece Parks, FR, Maize
126 - Layne Sweat, SO, Derby
132 - Kade Smith, FR, Hutchinson
138 - Clayon Bowers, JR, Maize
138 - Kaden Garvalena, JR, Maize South
145 - Clayton Kauffman, SR, Newton
152 - Cody Hughbanks, JR, Maize
152 - Sammy Christians, JR, Hutchinson
160 - Clayton Smith, SR, Newton
170 - Peyton Augustine, JR, Salina South
182 - Peyton Neptune, SO, Derby
195 - Dorian Hippen, JR, Hutchinson
220 - Barrett Roads, SR, Campus
285 - Alexander Hurtt, SR, Derby
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
101 - Amara Ehsa, SO, Derby
109 - Breanna Stone, SO, Salina South
115 - Annissa Robinson, SO, Maize
120 - Giulia Viliani, SR, Maize
126 - Victoria Bush, FR, Campus
132 - Maddie Snowbarger, SO, Derby
138 - Brenda Santillon, SO, Derby
143 - Jaymie Murry, JR, Newton
155 - Lyliana Negrete, SR, Newton
170 - Trinity Williams, SO, Derby
191 - Meya Howell, SO, Derby
SECOND TEAM
109 - Kori Clifton, SO, Derby
120 - Caylee Headings, FR, Derby
126 - Ninel Garcia, FR, Salina South
132 - Ashley Lawler, SO, Salina South
170 - Nevaeh Wicker, JR, Maize
191 - Mackenzie Cusick, SR, Newton
HONORABLE MENTION
109 - Natalie Puentes, SO, Campus
120 - Noelle Jandwa, SR, Campus
126 - Sarah Taticchi, SR, Newton
170 - Vanessa Edwards, FR, Newton