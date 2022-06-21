The wrestling room at Derby High School is never really quiet, and it might just be even louder in the summer. At summer camps for all ages, Derby wrestling is staying busy in the offseason.
High school athletes are putting work in several different events, and some of the program’s top wrestlers are out competing in tournaments. State champions Tate Rusher and Amara Ehsa will be competing in the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior National Championships, which is one of the biggest youth wrestling events in the world.
According to Derby High School assistant coach and kids club head coach coordinator Kelly Heincker, Derby wrestling has competed or trained in seven different states this summer. Rusher, Ehsa and Jayden Grijalva all competed at the national duals which allowed the Panther wrestlers to compete against the top talent around the state. Braden Tatum also competed in the Rocky Mountain duals in Colorado and defeated a two-time Arizona state champion to get first place.
Grijalva will have the opportunity to train with former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at his academy in California for a month. Zach Thomas is training at the Purler Wrestling Camp in Kansas City, which Heincker said would make a big difference in his wrestling.
“Tate Rusher spent a lot of time at Purler camps, and it made a big impact on him,” Heincker said. “When you see that kind of impact that it had on someone like Rusher, it is easy to believe that, with Zach’s worth work ethic, it will have the same kind of impact on him.”
Derby has many other wrestlers competing in local tournaments like the Rumble in the Jungle in Andover on June 10.
The summer camp is keeping the coaches busy, with nearly 77 participants signed up for the summer including wrestlers from various wrestling clubs in the area. Heincker said this helps keep things fresh among the young wrestlers and having different partners is a good change of pace.
Former Derby wrestlers Crew Squires, Cade Lindsey and Bryce Westmorland were some of the names Heincker said were coming to the camps to help teach some added techniques. Having the college athletes in the wrestling room has been helpful for the wrestlers to learn tips from college talent, and said it has also helped the coaches learn.
The goal of the summer is to try new techniques to bring into the regular season when expectations are not as high.
“We are not as focused on their core like we would be during the season,” Heincker said. “It is about learning different positions, getting kind of uncomfortable. We slow the pace down and don’t have a whole lot of expectations. By the end of the summer, we hope they take a little bit from what they learned from the college athletes and coaches and find what they want to add to their core for the next year.”
Heincker said that the incoming seniors have been helping with the kids camp, which is helping improve their leadership skills. He said that not only are the seniors helping the younger kids, but they are also keeping their high school teammates accountable, calling them to ensure they are getting into the wrestling room in the summer.
“One of the coolest things to watch with the wrestlers who will be seniors is when they are working the kids camp,” Heincker said. “I think they really discover what leadership is in those moments, and it helps them become better leaders in the high school room. The room runs as the leaders run, and it has been very good for them to grow their leadership in that room because it is starting to show with the high school kids even in the summer.”