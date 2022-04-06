A pair of first-half goals helped Derby end the Titan Classic tournament with a 2-1 win over Emporia on April 2. The Panthers trailed 1-0 when Emporia scored in the 28th minute on its only shot on goal in the half. Derby responded with a quick goal by Aubrey Potts just a minute later, and Logan Riley scored to give the Panthers its first lead of the tournament in the 33rd minute.
Derby found the back of the net three times in three games as goals were hard to come by in the tournament. The Titan Classic proved to be a solid test for the Panthers and exposed areas to improve upon going forward in the young season.
The Panthers struggled in the tournament’s first game in a 4-0 loss to Kapaun Mt. Carmel on March 28. Kapaun came out aggressively against Derby and scored an early goal in the opening six minutes of the match. Derby entered the break down 3-0 after Kapaun scored a pair of goals midway through the half and would get a fourth on a penalty kick in the second half.
Windy conditions proved to be a gamechanger in the second match of the tournament against Wichita East. A goal off a free-kick by the Blue Aces in the 18’ proved to be the difference in the game. However, the Panthers generated some positive momentum heading into the final match with Emporia as Derby was able to withstand some pressure and kept East scoreless in the second half.
Despite missing a game due to an injury, Potts has already collected three goals in the young season, which has been a nice surprise for the Derby coaching staff. Riley continues to be a standout on the backline but has found the back of the net twice in five games.
The Panthers traveled to Salina on April 5 but will have three home games in a row, starting with a match against Goddard on April 7.
vs. Emporia (April 2)
DERBY 2 0 - 2
EMPORIA 1 0 - 1
1st half
EMP: 28’
DRBY: Potts, 29’
DRBY: Riley, 33’
2nd half
N/A
vs. Wichita East (March 30)
DERBY 0 0 - 0
W. EAST 1 0 - 1
1st half
EAST: 18’
2nd half
N/A
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (March 28)
KMC 3 1 - 4
DERBY 0 0 - 0
1st half
KMC: N/A
KMC: N/A
KMC: N/A
2nd half
KMC: N/A