The wrinkles around COVID-19 have certainly run their course on each Derby sport.
A positive out of the scheduling changes was the addition of two home quads for its cross country teams. Running them on back-to-back Thursdays, coach Jimmy Adams’ squad capitalized on running on familiar soil.
The girls finished third at the Sept. 17 meet and were led by freshman Katie Hazen (19:59.95). They had four girls finish in sequential order from 19th to 23rd. Senior Dylan Roe earned another top-10 finish, taking sixth in the boys race.
“The kids really took advantage of it at the second meet,” Adams said. “As long as I’ve been here, we haven’t had that kind of course. It was definitely an advantage for us in the second race.”
Teammates Austin Hock (12th) and Max Moeder (17th) joined Roe inside the top 20 of the boys race.
Adams said Roe was showing signs of improvement in his time trials ahead of track last spring.
Even though the season was cancelled, he said his senior built upon the winter training from his junior year and he pulled that momentum into his final year in a Derby uniform.
“He’s prepared every day,” Adams said. “Over the last three races, he’s gotten a little smarter and faster each time. He seems to be taking it all in and taking advantage of it each time.”
The Derby coach said he’s hoping to get his entire varsity boys roster together for a race soon. A variety of reasons have kept the bulk of his varsity roster separate at each meet thus far.
One year after teammate Vivian Kalb became the first female in program history to run under 20 minutes in a 5K, freshman Hazen has added her name to the list.
The freshman got yet another top-five finish, taking second in the latter of two Derby quads.
“She’s a gifted runner,” Adams said. A lot of it has to do with her knowledge of race strategy. She wasn’t happy with how she ran the previous week.”
Adams said she has a giant head start on most if not all runners her age because she has so many races under her belt.
“She gets a little caught up in individuals over time and that’s a freshman thing to do. But she’s got all the gears she needs.”
Kalb has been out of competition due to an injury, but Adams said that has opened the door to the rest of his roster.
“Gretta [McEntire] has solidified herself as our No. 2 while Vivian is gone,” he said. “She has been consistent behind Katie.”
Much like the boys varsity roster, the Derby coach indicated that the second- to fifth- or sixth-place finishes are in rotation because McEntire, Abigail Monaghan, Haley McComb, Bridget McAdam and Lexi Silva are on a similar trajectory this fall.
“Gretta, Bridget, Abby and Lexi will probably rotate every meet,” he said. “I’m not sure it’ll solidify itself as a clear No. 1-7 because they keep getting better and competing against one another.”
DERBY QUAD (SEPT. 17)
GIRLS
1. Alexa Rios, Maize South, 19:24.72
2. Katie Hazen, Derby, 19:59.95
3. Addie Curtis, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 20:20.16
4. Julia Berends, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 20:23.30
5. Kelsey Bruening, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 20:28.84
6. Britton Kelly, Maize South, 20:36.94
7. Sage Pauly, Maize South, 20:58.35
8. Bowi Sargent, Maize South, 21:13.11
9. Megan Baker, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 21:18.58
10. Chiara Fernando, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 21:31.16
19. Gretta McEntire, Derby, 22:40.08
20. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 22:40.45
21. Haley McComb, Derby, 22:40.83
23. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 23:12.00
26. Lexi Silva, Derby, 23:22.73
38. Brooke Cooper, Derby, 25:57.83
40. Morgan Haupt, Derby, 25:59.86
41. Jennifer Simon, Derby, 26:13.09
47. Vryah Morgan, Derby, 27:47.98
TEAM SCORES:
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 31; 2. Maize South, 33; 3. Derby, 76; 4. Campus, 110
BOYS
1. Erik Enriquez, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
2. Vaughn Decker, Maize South
3. Mark Davied, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4. CJ Meyer, Wichita Collegiate
5. Austin Schaeffer, Maize South
6. Dylan Roe, Derby
7. Dominic Reyes, Kapaun Mt. Carmel
8. Chase Mathews, Ark City
9. Paul Sevart, Campus
10. Levi Eck, Maize South
12. Austin Hock, Derby
17. Max Moeder, Derby
22. Ethan Hock, Derby
24. Miles Milburn, Derby
32. Isaac Brown, Derby
36. Trent Padilla, Derby
TEAM SCORES:
1. Maize South, 46; 2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 54; 3. Derby, 81; 4. Campus, 99; 5. Ark City, 109; 6. Wichita Collegiate, 118