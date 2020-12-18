The first eight minutes of basketball was near perfection in Brett Flory’s mind.
The longtime Derby coach watched as his players meticulously picked apart an Eisenhower squad that took undefeated Andover to overtime just three days prior.
Turns out the opening quarter is something Derby (2-2, 1-1 in AVCTL-I) absolutely had to have, fending off an Eisenhower rally in its 65-57 win.
“We were sensational early and we needed to be to hold on,” Flory said. “That’s the way this group can play and should play. Everyone is a matchup problem and everyone can dribble, pass and shoot and when we’re engaged defensively, we can be pretty good on that end too.”
Junior Fontaine Williams had 18 points to lead the Panthers. He was joined in double figures by junior Jameer Clemons and senior Blake Chadwick with 17 and 11 points, respectively. Chadwick’s night represented a new career high.
Five separate players scored for Derby in the first quarter, leading 19-4 after Amari Thomas fended off Eisenhower post Nick Hogan for an offensive rebound and put back. The margin was Derby’s biggest of the night.
Leading by 15 at halftime, Derby had to hold off the attack of Eisenhower’s Cody Houser. After hitting the buzzer beater to send its game to overtime against Andover, the guard scored 11 of his 20 points in the second half. His layup with 3.6 seconds left in the third quarter cut Derby’s lead to six points.
Derby’s defense to start the second half was a point of emphasis in Flory’s postgame conversation.
“We were letting some people loose off the bounce that shouldn’t be able to beat us,” Flory added.
Derby hit nine of its 12 free throws in the final two and a half minutes, closing a .500 record ahead of Christmas.
“We were a little bit of a tired team,” Flory said. “Maize was such an emotional game and there are a lot of guys who played football who came in and haven’t had a break for a long time. Even some of our basketball guys have had some extra hard practices… but we won the basketball game and we wouldn’t trade that.”
DERBY: 19 12 13 21— 65
EISENHOWER: 7 9 16 19— 57
PANTHERS: Williams 18, Clemons 17, Chadwick 11, Thomas 8, Parke 5, Ray 3, Barger 3.
TIGERS: Houser 20, Hogan 13, Roth 10, Brogan 8, McCarty 2, Mies 2, Friend 2.