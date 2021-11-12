There was a unified sigh of relief from the Derby faithful as senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher took the final kneel down to seal a 27-21 sectional victory over Lawrence Free State on Nov. 12.
The Firebirds did a fair share of damage late with a 21-point fourth quarter to add a lot of intrigue to the game.
The late comeback flurry from senior quarterback Jet Dineen and the Firebirds came up just short as the Derby defense forced two turnover on downs within the six-yard line to cool down a pair of crucial drives.
"The defense played really well and I'm really proud of how they stepped up, especially on some of the goal-line line stands," Clark said. "Offensively, we had two offensive linemen go down and we just we got a little off our game.
The biggest stop for the Panthers came in the third quarter, with the ball at the Derby six-yard line and leading 21-7. Back-to-back pass breakups gave the Panthers the ball and a moral victory heading to the sideline.
Following the stop, Edwards found a hole and took a 95-yard run to the house to put the Panthers up 27-7 with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter.
The 13 point swing would prove to be a near playoff defining moment for the Panthers.
"All we need is a little bit of momentum, and we are rolling," Senior defensive back Corey Akins said. "We got that stop, and that gave our offense a little bit of a spark. All we needed was a 'Dylan Edwards Special,' and he put it away for us."
Junior running back Dylan Edwards provided the biggest jolt to the offense with a three-touchdown game. Edwards was limited in the second half but only needed one moment to create the game-changing play.
"It was a huge play offensive line did pretty good, the wide receiver blocked well," Clark said. "It was a good job, and we needed that for sure."
The offense never seemed to hit its stride as the Panthers were held to 27 points on the day. Lawrence Free State was able to limit the run but came up just short.
Mercer Thatcher provided clutch moments for the Derby offense with a one-yard rushing touchdown and a 43-yard pass to his brother Drake, which put the Panthers inside the five-yard line.
It was a somewhat sluggish start for both offenses as drives failed to gain any real traction. The game's first touchdown didn't come until Edwards took a 16-yard run to the end zone with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.
It appeared it would be just another blowout after Edwards extended the lead with a 38-yard touchdown run.
The Firebirds created some momentum late in the first half with a quick touchdown drive, which was capped off by a one-yard quarterback keeper by Dineen. On the final Derby drive of the half, Free State generated a turnover on downs with one second remaining.
That momentum carried over into the second half as the Firebirds created big plays to stay in the ballgame. It all started with a five-yard touchdown pass on the first drive in the fourth. With under four minutes to play, the Firebirds stuck again with a 25-yard touchdown pass.
The Panther defense was able to hold the high-powered Free State offense just enough to seal the win while the offense made big plays when it mattered the most.
The Panthers will host Lawrence with a state title appearance on the line on Nov. 19.
KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES POSTSEASON: SECTIONAL [NOV. 12]