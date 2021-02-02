Due to COVID-19 protocols, the wrestling postseason has taken on a new look in 2020-21.
The boys will begin their trek on Friday, Feb. 12 with a trip to Wichita Southeast for regionals. The girls will follow at the same location on the following day.
BOYS 6A REGIONAL (at Wichita Southeast, Feb. 12): Derby, Junction City, Lawrence Free State, Manhattan, Washburn Rural, Wichita East, Wichita Heights, Wichita Southeast.
GIRLS DISTRICT I REGIONAL (at Wichita Southeast, Feb. 13): Andover, Andover Central, Campus, Derby, Junction City, Manhattan, Salina Central, Salina South, Wichita East, Wichita Heights, Wichita North, Wichita South, Wichita East
The top four wrestlers will qualify for sub-state from each regional. That will take place on Friday, Feb. 19 for the girls at Wichita Heights. The boys’ sub-state matches will be at the same location the following day. Participating schools and wrestlers in sub-state will come from the west side of the state. Specifics will come following the regional rounds.
Derby will be tested from the start of the postseason. A total of 58 of a possible 84 ranked wrestlers sit in the west regionals of Class 6A. An even split of 29 will hit the mats at each west regional at Dodge City and Wichita Southeast.
Derby’s ranked wrestlers
106: Cody Woods (**^^, 26-5)
113: Cole Molloy (N/A)
126: Tate Rusher (*, 23-9)
132: Knowlyn Egan (*^, 26-7)
152: Cason Lindsey (***^^^$, 27-2)
160: Treyton Rusher (*^, 29-6)
182: Miles Wash (20-5)
A look at 6A’s toughest weights ahead of state
106—
1: Cody Woods, Derby (WSE, 3rd)
2: Nolan Bradley, Lawrence Free State (WSE, 10th)
3: Jonathan Morris, Washburn Rural (WSE)
5: Ezekiel Witt, Junction City (WSE)
113—
1: Jacob Tangpricha, Washburn Rural (WSE, 3rd)
4: Erick Streeter, Lawrence Free State (WSE)
5: Zach Petrusky, Junction City (WSE)
6: Cole Molloy, Derby (WSE)
120—
1: Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural (WSE, 2nd)
2: Darius Shields, Lawrence Free State (WSE, 7th)
5: Elission Martinez, Campus (DC)
126—
2: Ryan Heiman, Garden City (DC, 9th)
3: Patrick Foxworth, Junction City (WSE)
4: Tate Rusher, Derby (WSE)
5: Dylan Sheler, Campus (DC)
6: Ismael Ramirez, Dodge City (DC)
132—
1: Damian Mendez, Dodge City (DC, 1st)
2: Easton Taylor, Manhattan (WSE, 2nd)
3: Knowlyn Egan, Derby (WSE)
4: Jacob Rymer, Campus (DC)
6: Conner Botts, Washburn Rural (WSE)
138—
1: Bowen Murray, Washburn Rural (WSE)
2: Caleb Streeter, Lawrence Free State (WSE)
3: Erick Dominguez, Garden City (DC, 5th)
4: Tucker Brunner, Manhattan (WSE)
5: Kylar Poort, Campus (DC)
6: Camden Aldrich, Wichita Northwest (DC)
145—
1: Nathan Bowen, Campus (DC, 6th)
4: Rudy Hernandez, Dodge City (DC)
5: Steven Sellars, Garden City (DC)
6: Blaisen Bammes, Manhattan (WSE)
152—
1: Luke Barker, Dodge City (DC, 1st)
2: Cason Lindsey, Derby (WSE, 2nd)
5: Nick Vincent, Washburn Rural (WSE)
6: Colin Kleysteuber, Garden City (DC)
160—
1: Josh Janas, Garden City (DC, 3rd)
2: Marcelino Otero, Dodge City (DC, 7th)
4: Treyton Rusher, Derby (WSE)
6: Mason Weathers, Hutchinson (DC)
170—
2: Austin Fager, Washburn Rural (WSE, 7th)
4: Ruben Rayas, Dodge City (DC)
5: Matthew Marcum, Lawrence Free State (WSE)
6: Corbin Williams, Campus (DC)
182—
1: Quentin Saunders, Wichita West (DC, 1st)
2: Miles Wash, Derby (WSE)
4: Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural (WSE)
5: Tony Rivero, Liberal (DC)
195—
3: Barrett Roads, Campus (DC)
4: Caden Ross, Wichita Northwest (DC)
6: Roman Loya, Dodge City (DC)
220—
1: Mason Ross, Wichita Northwest (DC, 5th)
3: Salvador Ornelas, Wichita North (DC)
4: Aiden Williams, Campus (DC)
6: TJ Tieda, Manhattan (WSE)
285—
1: Damian Ilalio, Manhattan (WSE, 2nd)
2: David Huckstep, Washburn Rural (WSE, 7th)
3: Tai Newhouse, Lawrence Free State (WSE, 6th)
4: Sebastian Lopez, Garden City (DC)
6: Matt Godsey, Wichita South (DC)
KEY:
- Rankings are based off Jan. 27 list from Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association (KWCA).
- WSE represents the Wichita Southeast regional, DC is the Dodge City regional
- # in parentheses represents all-class ranking
* = state qualifier(s)
^ = state medalist(s)
$ = state champion(s)