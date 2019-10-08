Derby volleyball won the Andover Invitational on Saturday, defeating Wichita Trinity (22-25, 25-20, 25-17) in the championship match of the gold bracket. Pictured are (left to right) Front row: Jalen Keener, Danika Sinclair, Heather Mills, Sydney Nilles. Back row: assistant coach Erin Kuntz, Sophie Connor, Lexi Pitts, Antigone Colon, Tatum Boettjer, Morgan Humphrey and head coach Shelby Kraus. The Panthers are now 21-6 overall and will host Newton and Maize in a home triangular on Tuesday, October 8.
def. Wichita Northwest (16-25, 25-18, 25-15)
def. SM North (25-15, 25-8)
def. Trinity Academy (25-22, 25-17)
def. Rose Hill (25-20, 25-13)
def. Wichita East (25-17, 25-12)
def. Trinity Academy (22-25, 25-20, 25-17)