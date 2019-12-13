The night of Dec. 9, 2016 might just paint a perfect example of where Derby basketball currently sits.
That evening represented the last time (27-straight home wins) that the Lady Panthers fell on their home court. Much like that team and its representation of both under and upperclassmen, Friday night’s 49-40 loss to McPherson represented where Derby will need to grow.
“‘Welcome to varsity basketball,’” coach Jodie Karsak said of her postgame message. “[McPherson] is a state-caliber team. Chris [Strathman] always has them executing well and they understand where they’re going to get their shots from. They don’t panic and take care of the ball well.”
Senior Sydney Nilles led Derby with 12 points and freshman Addy Brown and sophomore Tatum Boettjer each added seven points in the first loss of the season.
The game brought a mixed bag of emotions for a young, but skillful group.
Junior Katelyn Kennedy and freshman Maryn Archer each hit a 3 to give Derby a 27-18 lead shortly into the third quarter. The mark was its biggest lead of the game.
However, a McPherson lineup that was without three starters didn’t falter under pressure.
The Bullpups rallied with an 11-0 run over the remainder of the third quarter. Karsak’s squad didn’t convert on any baskets inside the 3-point line over those eight minutes.
A 12-of-23 performance from the free-throw line proved costly as Derby was unable to take a lead in the fourth quarter.
“We started to panic a little bit,” Karsak said of the McPherson run. “We were trying to get the ball inside… we got some great looks and we got to the foul line, but we only made 12 of those.”
MACPH: 11 5 15 18— 49
DERBY: 7 14 7 12— 40
BULLPUPS: Pyle 12, Beam 10, Schmid 9, Malm 8, Cooks 7, Labertew 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 12, Brown 7, Boettjer 7, Archer 5, Mills 3, Kennedy 4, Schomp 2.