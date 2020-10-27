After defeating Eisenhower, 1-0, in its regular season finale, Derby will begin its postseason on Tuesday, Oct. 27, against Wichita Southeast. It is the opening round of regionals with the championship game coming two days later against either Campus, Wichita West or Wichita South. The Panthers wrapped up the season with four wins in their last five games (Eisenhower, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Salina South and Manhattan).
