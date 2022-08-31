Derby home opener
It has been 11 long months since Derby walked off the field in Emporia after taking second place at state, which snapped a three-year reign as kings of Kansas high school football. Time in the workout room, practices and tournaments have been focused on getting back to the championship game. The Panthers are ready to open the 2022 campaign, but it will be a true week one test against Manhattan.

It will be the first meeting between the two since 2019, when the Panthers handed the Indians their first shutout since 2012 in a 56-0 win in the sectional round. The Indians are bringing a strong and experienced team into Panther Stadium in week one, and head coach Brandon Clark believes it will be an early challenge for the Panthers.

