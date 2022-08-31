It has been 11 long months since Derby walked off the field in Emporia after taking second place at state, which snapped a three-year reign as kings of Kansas high school football. Time in the workout room, practices and tournaments have been focused on getting back to the championship game. The Panthers are ready to open the 2022 campaign, but it will be a true week one test against Manhattan.
It will be the first meeting between the two since 2019, when the Panthers handed the Indians their first shutout since 2012 in a 56-0 win in the sectional round. The Indians are bringing a strong and experienced team into Panther Stadium in week one, and head coach Brandon Clark believes it will be an early challenge for the Panthers.
“[Manhattan] is a very disciplined team and is always a really good team,” Clark said. “They are probably not a team you want to start off with because they do a lot of different stuff, and there are several formations we have to prepare for. It will be a tough task.”
Clark said the Manhattan offense has talented wide receivers and a physical offensive line, so the Panthers could see senior quarterback Keenan Schartz throw the ball more consistently. The Indians have three senior running backs on the roster, so Clark said the Panther defense must be prepared for various formations.
The Indians have eight returning starters on the defensive side of the ball, led by nose tackle Kelonnie Patterson. Behind Patterson is a physical and experienced linebacker corps that will have all eyes on Derby senior running back Dylan Edwards throughout the game. The secondary has a mix of senior leadership and rising talent.
In the Manhattan camp, there has been a battle at the defensive end position between three juniors this summer. Clark believes that the talent pool at Manhattan is deep, so it will not be an area that the Panthers could exploit.
“They are a big, talented school and always have really good athletes,” Clark said. “We know their JV guys are really good and could probably start on a lot of varsity teams. They will be well coached, and there isn’t much you can exploit because of that. We just have to do what we do and do it well.”
The battle in the trenches will be a good test for a reconstructed offensive line for the Panthers after losing three all-AVCTL-I linemen. Clark said the new group has shown a lot of growth in the summer, and the week one matchup will be a challenge.
Derby sat at home during week one last season due to scheduling difficulties, which Clark said was miserable. Not only did the Panthers get one less game, but it also limited the conditioning and experience that is hard to replicate in practice.
“You not only use Friday nights as a way to get better, but you also have to get that game experience to get your guys in game shape,” Clark said. “You can’t replicate it in practice; you gradually have to get in game shape and playing games is the best way to do it.”
Playing Derby football has been the message to the team throughout the week. Limiting mistakes, taking care of the football and preparation is vital against a tough opponent like Manhattan.
“We have to concentrate on what we tell our kids, ‘Don’t beat Derby,’ which is doing what we can control,” Clark said. “We want to play our game and play it fast. Games are won on Monday to Thursday, not on Friday, so knowing the game plan will help us on the outcome of the game.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.