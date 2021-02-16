When the stage gets bigger, Derby boys swim better.
The Panthers clinched their third-straight AVCTL-I championship on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Campus. A total of 29 swims/events, out of 32 opportunities, picked up new personal records.
|Peyton Lake
|William McCabe
|Magnus Moeder
|Heath Nickel
|Kael Ramsey
|Brenden Swindle
|Jack Tayrien
|Trent Voth
Prior to its current streak, Derby hadn’t won a league championship in 19 years.
“This program expects to do great things and they continue to do so,” coach Jimmy Adams said. “It was bonkers how much time some of them dropped.”
Adams said his boys understand how big of a target they have on their backs, but believes they’re embracing every ounce of that spotlight and that it’s driving them to league and 6A contention.
The longtime coach also credits four of his seniors, Braiden Bankston, Peyton Lake, Magnus Moeder and Trent Voth, who end their careers with a role on the trio of league titles.
“They’ve all swam, scored and placed on these teams the last three years,” Adams said. “This is a fun group and they’re determined. They understand our system and they lead well.”
Derby had at least one swimmer
place inside the top five in 10 events. It also had two or more in four individual events.
“It’s about the attitude of this group,” Adams said. “For two weeks, they’re getting the same message every day. We talk about what’s expected and it’s a lot of fun that they buy into this from top to bottom.”
AVCTL-I Championships, at Campus (Feb. 13)
200-yard medley relay
1. Maize South, 1:40.23
2. Derby (Voth, McCabe, Moeder, Lake), 1:43.52
3. Maize, 1:45.77
4. Salina South, 1:49.07
5. Newton, 1:49.34
200-yard freestyle
1. Richardson, Maize South, 1:49.97
2. Lake, Derby, 1:53.93
3. Espinoza, Derby, 2:04.50
4. Nickel, Derby, 2:08.99
5. White, Maize South, 2:14.79
200-yard IM
1. McCabe, Derby, 2:00.70
2. Taylor, Maize, 2:05.74
3. Voth, Derby, 2:14.31
4. Swindle, Derby, 2:19.57
5. Broberg, Maize, 2:20.31
1-meter diving
1. Ecton, Campus, 444.40
2. Joseph, Campus, 389.00
3. Ramsey, Derby, 335.15
4. Smith, Salina South, 334.70
5. Tayrien, Derby, 272.85
100-yard freestyle
1. Richardson, Maize South, 49.57
2. Bowles, Maize South, 50.98
3. Moeder, Derby, 51.46
4. Bally, Maize South, 53.50
5. Berland, Salina South, 53.68
500-yard freestyle
1. McCabe, Derby, 4:54.41
2. Taylor, Maize, 5:04.51
3. Lake, Derby, 5:16.05
4. Espinoza, Derby, 5:44.22
5. Eck, Maize South, 5:46.67
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Maize South, 1:34.60
2. Newton, 1:37.03
3. Campus, 1:38.84
4. Derby (Bankston, Nickel, Swindle, Tayrien), 1:41.01
5. Maize, 1:45.04
100-yard backstroke
1. Iselin, Salina South, 55.57
2. Sprowls, Maize, 56.89
3. Barron, Newton, 59.44
4. Voth, Derby, 59.85
5. Exline, Salina South, 59.97
100-yard breaststroke
1. Richardson, Maize South, 1:02.04
2. Ekerberg, Newton, 1:08.34
3. Swindle, Derby, 1:08.75
4. Johnson, Maize, 1:10.23
5. Berland, Salina South, 1:13.19
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Maize South, 3:23.11
2. Derby (Moeder, Lake, Voth, McCabe), 3:23.18
3. Maize, 3:32.24
4. Salina South, 3:41.00
5. Campus, 3:52.54
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 471
2. Maize South, 425
3. Newton, 262
4. Maize, 249
5. Campus, 245
6. Salina South, 199
7. Hutchinson, 97