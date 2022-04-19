Evan Franke took the top singles bracket to help Derby win its home event on April 14. Franke cruised to an individual tournament title which included an 8-2 win over Ryan Nguyen of Campus in the championship round.
The Panthers were split into two teams to compete in the tournament, and Derby Black took the overall title while Derby Green finished third.
Derby Black was comprised of Franke, Pierre Mason, Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman and Collin Bale/Hagen Hamblin. Derby Green featured Collin Meyer, Juan Zamora, Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden and Carson Thrailkill/Gavin Smith.
Meyer took fourth overall in the top singles bracket for Derby Green after losing to J.J. Henderson of Wichita Trinity.
Mason finished fifth for Derby Black in the number two singles bracket with an 8-4 win over Zamora of Derby Green. After losing his first match, Zamora responded with an 8-1 win over Gabe Chan of Wichita Collegiate before losing to his teammate.
In the top doubles bracket, the top-seeded duo of Simmons/Bowman reached the championship round for Derby Black but lost in the final to Dunn/Feng 8-5. The Hedden duo took fourth overall representing Derby Green after losing to Draper/Bryant of Wichita Trinity 8-2.
Bale/Hamblin and Smith/Thrailkill nearly crossed paths in the championship match in the number two doubles bracket, but top-seeded Bale/Hamblin was upset in the second round by McPheeters/Neuray of Maize South. The duo responded with an 8-1 win over the Derby Extra team of Sowden/Clark to take third.
Smith and Thrailkill had a solid run to the championship round after surviving an 8-7 (3) win over Phipps/Ogend of Wichita Heights and defeating the Derby Extra squad in an 8-6 victory. However, the duo could not avenge teammates Bale/Hamblin and lost to McPheeters/Neuray.
DERBY INVITATIONAL (April 14)
SINGLES
Evan Franke (Derby Black)
def. Ogden (Wichita Heights) 8-2
def. Henderson (Wichita Trinity) 8-3
def. Nguyen (Campus) 8-2
Collin Meyer (Derby Green)
def. Rasberry (Wichita Collegiate) 8-5
lost to Nguyen (Campus) 8-5
lost to Henderson (Wichita Trinity) 8-1
Pierre Mason (Derby Black)
lost to Hernandez (Wichita North) 8-4
def. Silva (Campus) 8-1
def. Zamora (Derby) 8-4
Juan Zamora (Derby Green)
lost to Herrman (Wichita Trinity) 8-2
def. Chen (Wichita Heights) 8-1
lost to Mason (Derby) 8-4
DOUBLES
Scott Simmons/Isaak Bowman (Derby Black)
def. Battaglia/Chouinard (Wichita Heights) 8-0
def. Draper/Bryant (Wichita Trinity) 8-3
lost to Dunn/Feng (Wichita Collegiate) 8-5
Alex Hedden/Colby Hedden (Derby Green)
def. Keller/Esparza (Wichita North) 8-5
lost to Dunn/Feng (Wichita Collegiate) 8-3
lost to Draper/Bryant (Wichita Trinity) 8-2
Collin Bale/Hagen Hamblin (Derby Black)
def. Grajeda/Fowler (Wichita North) 8-6
lost to McPheeters/Neuray (Maize South) 8-3
def. Sowden/Clark (Derby Extra) 8-1
Gavin Smith/Carson Thrailkill (Derby Green)
def. Phipps/Ogend (Wichita Heights) 8-7 (3)
def. Sowden/Clark (Derby Extra) 8-6
lost to McPhetters/Neuray (Maize South) 8-4
Sowden/Clark (Derby Extra)
def. Gordon/Hutto (Campus) 8-7 (6)
lost to Smith/Thrailkill (Derby Green) 8-6
lost to Bale/Hamblin (Derby Black) 8-1
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby Black 22
2. Maize South 20
3. Derby Green 16
3. Wichita Trinity 16
4. Wichita Collegiate 15
5. Campus 12
6. Wichita North 10
7. Wichita Heights 1