The Panthers took first at the Newton Invitational on April 8, led by a strong performance from doubles team Scott Simmons and Isaak Bowman. Evan Franke helped the Panther cause with a runner-up finish in singles play.
Simmons and Bowman moved into the championship with three dominating wins and upset the top-seeded duo of Franz/Musser of Newton in an 8-7 (3) thriller.
The team of Alex and Colby Hedden took seventh overall in their first meet of the season with an 8-6 win over Palmer/Norton of Winfield.
Franke took runner-up in singles play after cruising through his opening matches. Franke defeated Gavin Hadley of Newton 8-3 and dominated Mason Buller of Hutchinson on an 8-0 win. After moving to the finals on a forfeit, Franke lost to Brenden Kienholtz 8-0 to end the day.
As the 12-seed, Collin Meyer upset Ben Friesen-Guhr of Newton with an 8-6 win but lost his second match of the day against Jacob Bush of Campus. Meyer bounced back and defeated Buller 8-1 to move on to the fifth-place match and took sixth overall after losing to Ryan Nguyen of Campus 8-7 (3).
Derby took eighth at the John Markham Classic at Goddard on April 9. The Panthers finished with a total score of 86 points. The Hedden duo led the Panthers with a sixth overall finish after losing to Bertie/Julian of Independence. Simmons and Bowman took ninth in doubles play with an 8-7 (3) win over O’Rourke/Morris of Independence. Franke took 13th overall, while Taylor Bardt took 31st overall.
JOHN MARKHAM CLASSIC (April 9)
SINGLES
Evan Franke
def. Waybrew (Topeka West) 8-3
lost to Lopez (Maize South) 8-2
lost to Johnson (McPherson) 8-5
def. Cornejo (Wellington) 8-4
Taylor Bradt
lost to Groff (Independence) 8-0
lost to Keller (Goddard) 8-1
lost to Purdue (Ark City) 8-2
lost to Grab (Goddard Eisenhower) 8-5
DOUBLES
Simmons/Bowman
def. Satler/Carter (Bishop Carroll) 8-2
lost to Bertie/Julian (Independence) 8-2
def. Bryant/Draper (Wichita Trinity) 8-4
def. Norris/Rademacher (Wellington) 8-3
def. O’Rourke/Morris (Independence) 8-7 (3)
A. Hedden/C. Hedden
def. Hinshaw/Wright (Wellington) 8-0
def. Kraemer/McVicker (McPherson) 8-5
lost to Cool/Chavez (Topeka West) 8-2
def. Ark City N/A
lost to Bertie/Julian (Independence) 8-3
TEAM SCORES (TOP 10)
1. Topeka West 112 (2-0 Head-to-head)
2. McPherson 112
3. Andover Central 109
4. Independence 108
5. Classical School of Wichita 106
6. Maize 100
7. Wichita Trinity 88
8. Derby 86
9. Bishop Carroll 84
10. Wellington 72
NEWTON INVITATIONAL (APRIL 8)
SINGLES
Evan Franke
def. Gavin Hadley (Newton) 8-3
def. Mason Buller (Hutchinson) 8-0
def. Jacob Bush (Campus) forfeit
lost to Brenden Kienholtz (Emporia) 8-0
Collin Meyer
def. Ben Friesen-Guhr (Newton) 8-6
lost to Jacob Bush (Campus) 8-1
def. Mason Buller (Hutchinson) 8-1
lost to Ryan Nguyen (Campus) 8-7 (3)
DOUBLES
Simmons/Bowman
def. Sillva/Stull (Campus Extra) 8-1
def. Allen/Albert (Hutchinson) 8-3
def. Marsh/Tolbert (Newton) 8-3
def. Franz/Musser (Newton) 8-7 (3)
A. Hedden/C. Hedden
def. Stenzel/Golubski (Newton) 8-3
lost to Marsh/Tolbert (Newton) 8-6
def. Allen/Albert (Hutchinson) N/A
def. Palmer/Norton (Winfield) 8-6
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby 52
2. Campus 43
2. Newton Gold 43
4. Winfield 35
5. Hutchinson 34
6. Newton Black 32
7. Emporia 19
8. Wichita Heights 8
9. Derby/Campus Extra 6