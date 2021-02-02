A total of 40 of 44 quarters played had ended with a Derby lead.
Having not trailed at quarter’s end in six weeks, the Lady Panthers were taken aback as Hutchinson took a 14-13 lead to the second period.
Trailing 16-14 with 5:01 to go in the second quarter, two of Addy Brown’s game-high 21 points led Derby to a tie and eventual lead for the final 21 minutes.
Senior Jaidyn Schomp joined Brown in double figures with 16 points, leading Derby (11-1, 6-1 in league) to a 55-42 win.
“It [served] as a reminder that we’ve got Derby written across our chest and people are going to come out and give us their best shot and why not?” coach Jodie Karsak said. “Credit to Hutchinson. They took it to us to start.”
It makes it two-straight games that the tandem has anchored Derby’s scoring and after seeing Hutchinson with an early jolt of confidence, Karsak credited her two returning starters with leading her roster on Tuesday.
“It’s the understanding that we’re not going to let someone take it to us like this,” the Lady Panther coach said of their bounce back. “Jaidyn had one of her best games off the bounce and getting to the hole and had a nice shot off the glass.”
Heading into the fourth quarter, a Graycie Keeler 3 cut a once 10-point Derby lead to 37-31.
It’s as close as the Salthawks would come as Schomp and junior Tatum Boettjer scored 12 points over the final eight minutes to shut the door on its AVCTL-I foe.
vs. Hutchinson (Feb. 2)—
HUTCHINSON: 14 4 13 11— 42
DERBY: 13 11 13 18— 55
SALTHAWKS: Wilson 13, Thompson 7, Keeler 6, Ackley 6, Simms 6, Jackson 2, Ames 2
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 21, Schomp 16, Cobbins 9, Boettjer 7, Yager 2.