The Lady Panthers (19-2) stand one game away from their fifth-straight state tournament.
Freshmen Maryn Archer (15) lead three players in double figures, helping Derby knock off Wichita West, 74-33. Sophomore forward Tatum Boettjer matched a season-high with 13 points.
Derby will host Dodge City (17-4) on Friday night for a trip to the Class 6A state tournament at Koch Arena. The game is set to tip at 7:00 p.m.
W WEST- 8 6 13 6 — 33
DERBY- 26 24 15 9 — 74
PIONEERS: Slater 11, Profit 10, Owens 6, Stepps 2, Campos 2, Assimonye 2
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 15, Brown 13, Boettjer 13, Nilles 8, Mills 8, Schomp 7, Cobbins 5, Grunden 3, Yager 2.