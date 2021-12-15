Derby swim and dive continued a dominant stretch with a first-place finish at the Campus Invitational on Dec. 9. The Panthers cruised to the top spot with 614 points.
Senior Will McCabe highlighted the invite by breaking the school record in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:45.50 race. McCabe also took first in the 100-yard backstroke and was a member on the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
All Derby relay teams captured first place in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay.
200-yard medley relay
1. Derby (Espinoza, McNutt, McCabe, Tayrien), 1:53.26
200-yard freestyle
1. McCabe, 1:45.50 (DHS Record)
4. Whitetree, 2:20.26
200-yard IM
2. Espinoza, 2:32.18
3. Phetsomphou, 2:34.49
5. Rocco, 2:43.41
50-yard freestyle
3. Tayrien, 25.30
4. Nickel, 25.49
5. Pierre, 25.71
1 meter diving
4. Kenzle, 161.25; 5. Harwell, 135.10
100-yard butterfly
5. Phetsomphou, 1:11.58
100-yard freestyle
3. Nickel, 56.00
4. Tayrien, 59.02
5. McNutt, 59.12
500-yard freestyle
2. Whitetree, 6:33.53
4. King, 7:03.83
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby (Espinoza, Nickel, McNutt, McCabe), 1:38.38
5. Derby (Stark, Meek, King, Black), 1:50.49
100-yard backstroke
1. McCabe, 58:19
3. Espinoza, 1:11.26
4. Cockrell, 1:16.04
100-yard breaststroke
3. McNutt, 1:15.37
4. Meek, 1:17.87
5. Black, 1:18.18
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby (Tayrien, Nickel, Phetsomphou, Meek), 3:52.71
3. Derby (Rocco, Whitetree, Black, Morton), 4:14.18
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby 614
2. Campus, 439
3. Emporia, 305
4. Salina South, 233
5. Salina Central, 229
6. Circle, 120
7. El Dorado, 107